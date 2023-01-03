ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges

A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
bjpenndotcom

Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife

Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
The Independent

‘You never bounce back’: Old Dana White interview resurfaces after UFC boss slaps wife

After Dana White apologised for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve, a 2014 interview with the UFC president has resurfaced – an interview in which he said: “You never bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”White, 53, was filmed slapping his wife of 27 years, Anne, twice in a nightclub in Mexico after she had slapped him.The American later apologised in an interview with TMZ, and said: “You’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for [a] guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking...
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Says Her Critics Can’t Do Half The Work She Does

Ronda Rousey might have started her new year in a foul and angry mood after losing her SmackDown Women’s title on the final SmackDown of 2022. Moreover, her battle with the fans and critics over the last few months had The Rowdy One give a foul mouth reply to them.
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change

Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
bjpenndotcom

Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with wife: “What are your kids going to say about you?”

Ariel Helwani has chimed in on Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with his wife. Over the weekend, the UFC president was in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. In a video caught by TMZ, White was slapped by his wife in the midst of an argument. He then slapped her several times, prompting onlookers to break up the incident.
MiddleEasy

Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera

Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
MMAmania.com

UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife

UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
Outsider.com

UFC President Dana White Issues Apology for Slapping Wife on New Year’s Eve

UFC president Dana White issued an apology Monday after getting into a physical altercation with his wife during their New Year’s Eve celebration in Cabo, Mexico. Video obtained by TMZ shows White, 53, having a conversation with his wife, Anne, in the VIP section of El Squid Roe, a nightclub in Cabo. At one point, Dana White leaned over to say something to Anne White, who then slapped him in the face. Dana White slapped her back before the two were separated.
Sportico

Endeavor Shares Tumble in Wake of Dana White Slap Video

Endeavor Group Holdings shares fell on Tuesday in a much bigger drop than the market at large. The company’s stock was down almost 8% in the afternoon and closed at a nearly 6% loss after a video surfaced showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico. The mixed martial arts promotion company is owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) and doubles as one of its most profitable businesses. UFC declined to comment. A representative for Endeavor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The sports, media and entertainment giant purchased a stake in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy