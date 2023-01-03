Read full article on original website
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Dana White and His Wife In Drunken Fight At Nightclub On New Year’s Eve
On the eve of 2023, UFC chairman Dana White and his wife Anne White were spotted in a drunken fight in Cabo San Lucas, and the entire altercation was caught on video. Rumor has it that White and his wife’s scuffle began over accusations that he slept with his wife’s sister.
UFC boss Dana White and his wife seen on video slapping each other at a nightclub on New Year's Eve
"I'm embarrassed," Power Slap founder Dana White said. His wife, Anne White, said they had both been drinking.
The UFC has to fire Dana White after video shows him hitting his wife at a nightclub
Dana White has long been the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and during all those years he has said nobody bounces back from hitting a woman. In fact, he said exactly that during an appearance on FS1 back in 2014:. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from...
Dana White Slapping Wife at Nightclub Video Viewed Over 1 Million Times
White slapped his wife at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico and said while there was alcohol involved, that was "no excuse."
Fighters react after video emerges of Dana White slapping his wife
Fighters are reacting after a video emerged of Dana White slapping his wife at a New Years Eve party. It was this past New Years Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ yesterday, January 2nd.
‘You never bounce back’: Old Dana White interview resurfaces after UFC boss slaps wife
After Dana White apologised for slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve, a 2014 interview with the UFC president has resurfaced – an interview in which he said: “You never bounce back from putting your hands on a woman.”White, 53, was filmed slapping his wife of 27 years, Anne, twice in a nightclub in Mexico after she had slapped him.The American later apologised in an interview with TMZ, and said: “You’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for [a] guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking...
UFC's Dana White Apologizes After Video Of Him Hitting Wife Goes Viral
UFC President Dana White has released a public apology after a video of him slapping his wife on New Year's Eve went viral. The two looked to be celebrating at a bar and things took a turn. TMZ has also released White's apology video.
‘No excuse, it is horrible’ – UFC boss Dana White apologises after video shows him slapping wife on New Year’s Eve
DANA WHITE has issued a public apology after footage emerged of the UFC president slapping his wife. The couple attended a New Year's Eve party in Mexico, where the incident occurred. In footage obtained by TMZ, White could be seen scuffling with wife Anne before they were split up by...
Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with wife: “What are your kids going to say about you?”
Ariel Helwani has chimed in on Dana White’s New Years’ Eve altercation with his wife. Over the weekend, the UFC president was in Cabo, Mexico, alongside his wife, Anna. In a video caught by TMZ, White was slapped by his wife in the midst of an argument. He then slapped her several times, prompting onlookers to break up the incident.
Oscar De La Hoya Rekindles Feud With Dana White After UFC President Caught Slapping His Wife on Camera
Oscar De La Hoya couldn’t help, but chime in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC president Dana White. White is currently under fire from much of the MMA community for an altercation that was filmed and obtained by TMZ where the fight boss can be seen slapping his wife at a nightclub. White has already delivered a lengthy apology for the incident and his wife came to his defense, claiming it is the first time he had gotten physical with her after nearly three decades of marriage. That didn’t stop everyone from speaking out on the situation with many condemning Dana White’s actions, though a select few have chosen to support him.
UFC stock: Endeavor shares fall in aftermath of Dana White slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White issued a public apology earlier this week for slapping his wife during a New Year’s Eve party in Cabo. The incident was enough to make investors jittery and as a result, Endeavor shares closed down nearly six percent on Tuesday. That’s according to a report...
UFC President Dana White Issues Apology for Slapping Wife on New Year’s Eve
UFC president Dana White issued an apology Monday after getting into a physical altercation with his wife during their New Year’s Eve celebration in Cabo, Mexico. Video obtained by TMZ shows White, 53, having a conversation with his wife, Anne, in the VIP section of El Squid Roe, a nightclub in Cabo. At one point, Dana White leaned over to say something to Anne White, who then slapped him in the face. Dana White slapped her back before the two were separated.
Endeavor Shares Tumble in Wake of Dana White Slap Video
Endeavor Group Holdings shares fell on Tuesday in a much bigger drop than the market at large. The company’s stock was down almost 8% in the afternoon and closed at a nearly 6% loss after a video surfaced showing UFC president Dana White slapping his wife, Anne, at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico. The mixed martial arts promotion company is owned by Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) and doubles as one of its most profitable businesses. UFC declined to comment. A representative for Endeavor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The sports, media and entertainment giant purchased a stake in...
Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Address Dana White Situation on 'First Take'
ESPN comments on the Dana White situation.
