Buffalo, NY

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Clayton News Daily

Damar Hamlin Still in ICU, Critical Condition, Bills Say

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday. “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff

One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last remaining staffers of...
LINCOLN, NE

