Read full article on original website
Related
Fact Checkers Skeptical About Ames Stores Returning to New York
Is Ames really making a comeback? I can't help but think we're being trolled like when they said Chick-fil-A was coming to Poughkeepsie. I've been suspicious of the return of Ames Department Stores since it has been announced. It turns out I'm not the only one. One of the biggest fact-checkers on the internet seems to have doubts as well.
Home of the Week: Inside a Sprawling 24-Acre Hudson Valley Compound in the New York Countryside
If you’re searching for a sprawling country lodging, this northern Hudson Valley estate has the space you’ve been looking for. Set in the tiny hamlet of North East, N.Y., this massive compound set on a hefty 24 acres has just hit the market for $3.75 million. The property, located barely two hours from New York City and close to key leisure and sporting sites such as the famed Silo Ridge Field Club in nearby Amenia, N.Y., offers equal doses of luxury, privacy and convenience. “Along with its size, what’s so great about this property is that there is a large amount of...
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Petition to Keep Favorite Pasta is Circulating Internet
Say it ain't so, it can't be! Pasta lovers from all over the world have been shocked by the news that has been circulating on the Internet, all over social media platforms. Mamma mia, what will we do? This is the question that hundreds to thousands of people are asking themselves. Loyal fans of this popular pasta company are upset and outraged.
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.
COLONIE —The borough of Colonie has given residents another place to put on their skates with the inauguration of an ice rink at the West Albany Pocket Park, despite the fact that temperatures on Friday reached the mid-fifties.
Frozen Pasta Recalled In New York State Due To Listeria Contamination
A frozen pasta brand is being recalled in New York because of possible listeria concerns. Listeria is a bacteria that can be deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control, listeriosis kills almost 300 people per year,. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0