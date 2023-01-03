Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.
NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
WLWT 5
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
Clayton News Daily
Damar Hamlin Still in ICU, Critical Condition, Bills Say
Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday. “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
numberfire.com
Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed
Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Popculture
Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
chatsports.com
Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL
There’s still no official word on if the game will be played at all, but the Week 18 schedule is thus far unchanged. As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.
WKRC
Monday Night Football preview: Bengals, Bills battle for AFC supremacy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The defending AFC champions are still battling for the top seed in the conference, a spot currently held by the Bills. The Cincinnati Bengals are just a game back of Buffalo in the standings. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor...
‘We the big dog’: Bengals’ Joe Mixon sends message ahead of showdown with Bills
Bengals running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tyler Boyd had things to say about the Bills before Monday night's showdown.
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
Clayton News Daily
Vipers, Renegades to kick off XFL season on Feb. 18
The Vegas Vipers and Arlington Renegades will open the XFL’s 2023 season on Feb. 18, just six days after the
CBS News
Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
thecomeback.com
Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused
Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
