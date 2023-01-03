ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency

The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

Damar Hamlin Still in ICU, Critical Condition, Bills Say

Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown signs of improvement but still remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football, according to a statement released by Buffalo on Wednesday. “Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement...
BUFFALO, NY
numberfire.com

Bills-Bengals' Week 17 game postponed

Monday's Week 17 game between the the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals has been officially postponed. Monday's game between the Bengals and Bills has now officially been postponed as we wait for news about the health of Damar Hamlin.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
Popculture

Damar Hamlin Injury: NFL Makes Announcement on Bills-Bengals Game, Week 18 Schedule

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. As Hamlin remains in the hospital, the NFL gave an update on when the game will be played and the schedule for the final week of the regular season. The league said that the Bills-Bengals game will resume this week. And as of Tuesday afternoon, no changes have been named to the Week 18 schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

Suspended Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, per NFL

There’s still no official word on if the game will be played at all, but the Week 18 schedule is thus far unchanged. As the football world awaits meaningful updates on the well-being of safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced early Tuesday afternoon that the Buffalo Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume play this week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Clayton News Daily

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit Offers Stern Criticism of USC QB Caleb Williams

View the original article to see embedded media. USC quarterback Caleb Williams had an impressive sophomore season for the Trojans, leading the program to the Cotton Bowl and winning the Heisman Trophy. However, it’s a decision he made outside of his play that has drawn criticism by some college football...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

The Atlanta Hawks Have Broken Their Fan Base

Championship windows open and shut at an accelerated pace in the NBA. The history of the league is littered with once-promising teams consisting of young cores that never capitalized on their moment. Less than two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were within arm's reach of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fast...
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused

Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
CINCINNATI, OH

