ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win. The Yellow Jackets closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring as Miami didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13. Isaiah Wong, Miami’s leading scorer this season, had just six points on 1 for 11 shooting, including 0 for 8 on 3-point attempts.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO