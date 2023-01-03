ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park. The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction

Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
Kraken to host Golden Knights in 2024 Winter Classic

Expansion appears to be the theme of next year's Winter Classic. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park for the annual outdoor event on Jan. 1, 2024, the league announced Monday. T-Mobile Park is the home of MLB's Seattle Mariners. It will be the eighth...
Oregon women’s basketball a 4-seed in early NCAA tourney projections

It’s been a successful season thus far for the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team and the first projections for the NCAA tournament reflect it. ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology is out and right now, the Ducks are a 4-seed and will open the tourney with 13-seed UNLV in Eugene. 5-seed Oklahoma and 12-seed South Dakota State are also projected to play inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon, as are 31 other teams, will be in the Seattle Regional. This is a major change in the structure of the tournament. There are just two regional sites with Greensboro, SC being the other site that would...
