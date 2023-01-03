Read full article on original website
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park. The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.
A look at Utah football’s future nonconference schedule
With limited openings, college football conference schedules fill up fast. Here’s a look at Utah football’s non-conference slate through 2033, including games against Florida, Baylor, Wisconsin and LSU.
Washington men’s basketball expert previews the Arizona game, makes a prediction
Arizona is back home for its first full weekend of Pac-12 play, hosting the Washington schools at McKale Center. First up for the Wildcats is Washington, a program that was picked to finish near the bottom of the conference standings. To better understand the Huskies (9-6, 1-3) we reached out to Tom Adamski of SB Nation sister site UW Dawg Pound.
Kraken to host Golden Knights in 2024 Winter Classic
Expansion appears to be the theme of next year's Winter Classic. The Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park for the annual outdoor event on Jan. 1, 2024, the league announced Monday. T-Mobile Park is the home of MLB's Seattle Mariners. It will be the eighth...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
No. 21 New Mexico Loses To Fresno State, Last Remaining Undefeated Team
Taking a look at No. 21 New Mexico losing to Fresno State as they were the last remaining undefeated team.
Can surging Runnin’ Utes get 100th Pac-12 win Thursday when Oregon State visits?
Runnin’ Utes can get to 6-0 in conference play for first time since 2008-09 if they can sweep Oregon State and Oregon this weekend.
Oregon women’s basketball a 4-seed in early NCAA tourney projections
It’s been a successful season thus far for the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team and the first projections for the NCAA tournament reflect it. ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology is out and right now, the Ducks are a 4-seed and will open the tourney with 13-seed UNLV in Eugene. 5-seed Oklahoma and 12-seed South Dakota State are also projected to play inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon, as are 31 other teams, will be in the Seattle Regional. This is a major change in the structure of the tournament. There are just two regional sites with Greensboro, SC being the other site that would...
