It’s been a successful season thus far for the Oregon Ducks women’s basketball team and the first projections for the NCAA tournament reflect it. ESPN’s Charlie Creme’s bracketology is out and right now, the Ducks are a 4-seed and will open the tourney with 13-seed UNLV in Eugene. 5-seed Oklahoma and 12-seed South Dakota State are also projected to play inside Matthew Knight Arena. Oregon, as are 31 other teams, will be in the Seattle Regional. This is a major change in the structure of the tournament. There are just two regional sites with Greensboro, SC being the other site that would...

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO