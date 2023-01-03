Pro rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

Pro rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah Monday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about an accident in the Mill Hollow area at about 2 p.m. local time.

"The driver, Kenneth Block, [a] 55-year-old male out of Park City, Utah, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted to .

David Ramos/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ken Block attends a launch event for the FIA World Rallycross Championship on Mar. 30, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain.

"Mr. Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred," it added.

Law enforcement from the sheriff's office, Search and Rescue, Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the sheriff's office added.

Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images - PHOTO: Ken Block competes in the Rally di Monza, Nov. 28, 2014, in Monza, Italy.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," Hoonigan Industries, the auto media and apparel company Block co-founded, wrote on Instagram.

Block has 1.92 million followers on YouTube and his Gymkhana videos -- car-driving stunt videos -- regularly have 50 million views. He was also regularly a competitor at ESPN's X Games when they sporadically included rally racing.

Urbanandsport via Getty Images - PHOTO: Ken Block competes in the Fia World Rally Cross, Sept. 17, 2016, in Barcelona, Spain.

Block was also the co-founder in 1994 of DC Shoes, a popular skateboarding and snowboarding shoe and athletic wear brand. The brand was sold to surf brand Quiksilver in 2004 for $87 million.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.