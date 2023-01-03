ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Jeremy Renner ’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads.

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families.

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

The Avengers star was airlifted to hospital after he suffered “serious injuries” during the weather-related incident on Sunday (1 January).

Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ .

The plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs, leading to major blood loss, a neighbour said.

Another neighbour, a doctor, put a tourniquet on Renner’s legs until paramedics arrived.

Police arrived at the scene around 8pm on Sunday night, impounding the Snowcat, which the actor has shown himself using on social media.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it “responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada” on Sunday morning at 9am local time.

It said Renner was the only party involved and he was transported to a local area hospital in a care flight.

Renner is reportedly “conscious, stable and speaking” and underwent the surgeries as part of his “long road to recovery”, according to Extra.

Follow The Independent’s live blog about Renner’s accident here.

