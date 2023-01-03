ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Marshalltown man dead after New Year’s Day crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who died in a one-vehicle accident on New Year’s Day in Marshalltown. First responders were called to the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way at 9:10 a.m. January 1st on a report of a crash, according to the Marshalltown Police Department. CPR was performed […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in Des Moines New Year’s Day fatal shooting

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in a New Year’s Day shooting that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen. Marlin Santana Thomas, 24, was charged on Tuesday with a list of felonies including: According to police, Thomas and Allen – both armed with handguns – confronted another […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate hit-and-run on Douglas Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to a crash on Wednesday evening on Douglas Avenue. Police say a car hit a pedestrian and the person has serious injuries. Douglas Avenue was temporarily closed while police investigated. Police say they are investigating this crash as a hit-and-run. Officers...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

62-year-old man killed in Iowa crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are looking for the cause of a crash that killed a man there on New Year's Day. Police say 62-year-old Stephen Thompson died when his vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Arrest Two Men on Assault Charges

(Creston) Two Creston men face assault charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Brandon Lucas Jones at 7:01 p.m. on Tuesday at his residence for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Jones to the Union County Jail. Authorities held him without bond pending an appearance in front of a magistrate. Creston Police...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Victims identified in wrong-way crash

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
STORY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identifies First Homicide Victim Of 2023

(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police identify the city’s first homicide victim of the New Year. Eighteen-year-old Jaquez Allen was killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex on MLK Jr. Parkway. Two other men were hurt. Police believe there was an argument before the shooting. They say a handgun was fired in self-defense. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect

(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in house fire

CASEY, Iowa — A man is dead after his home caught fire in Casey. It happened on West Third Street on Sunday morning. A neighbor called 911, reporting the flames. The fire chief in Casey said 63-year-old Roger Draman lived in the home by himself. He was found dead...
CASEY, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A cause is not yet known after a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on Northeast 51st Avenue Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the was contained to the attic. The sheriff's...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man allegedly invades home, assaults second Perry man

A Perry man was arrested New Year’s Day in connection with a Dec. 26 incident in which he allegedly entered the home of another Perry man and assaulted him. Jorge Romero, 27, of 1424 Seventh St., Perry, was charged with first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested numerous individuals throughout the past week. Police arrested 21-year-old Antoinette Clement on December 30, 2022 at her residence. Clement was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault 1st offense, and was taken to the Union County Jail. She was released after seeing the Magistrate. 53-year-old Catherine Ann Scadden...
CRESTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy