(Des Moines, IA) Des Moines police identify the city’s first homicide victim of the New Year. Eighteen-year-old Jaquez Allen was killed Sunday in a shooting at an apartment complex on MLK Jr. Parkway. Two other men were hurt. Police believe there was an argument before the shooting. They say a handgun was fired in self-defense. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO