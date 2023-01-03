Read full article on original website
NHL
On Tap: 2023 World Junior Championship semifinals
U.S. prepares to face Canada; Czechia to take on Sweden. Wednesday is the eighth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Quarterfinal results. Sweden 3, Finland 2. Czechia 9, Switzerland 1.
markerzone.com
TESSA VIRTUE, MORGAN RIELLY TAKE NEXT STEP IN RELATIONSHIP
After three years of dating, Olympic champion figure skater Tessa Virtue and Morgan Reilly of the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to take the next step in their relationship by getting engaged. Virtue made the revelation herself on the Podcast 'Without Losing your Cool'. Virtue is the most decorated figure...
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS TYING GOAL CALLED OFF FOR GOALTENDER INTERFERENCE (VIDEO)
At a crucial moment in Wednesday's semi-final game against Team Canada, Team USA had a goal taken off the board to goaltender interference, and the internet is split over it. USA forward Jackson Blake (son of Jason Blake) planted himself in the net front, in the crease for a couple seconds, picking up a rebound and burying it past Thomas Milic. After a thorough review, the officials determined it was goalie interference:
NHL
Bedard not satisfied despite elite play at World Junior Championship
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia -- Connor Bedard has dazzled teammates, coaches and fans during his record-setting run for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward has been a daily conversation piece, seemingly producing a special moment each game.
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS FIRST-ROUND PICKS ARE IN HIGH DEMAND; LISTS TWO DEFENCEMAN WHO COULD FETCH THAT RETURN
There's no question that teams that are selling this season would like to add an extra first-round pick this year. Along with Connor Bedard, the 2023 NHL draft class is loaded with talent including Adam Fantilli, Leo Carlsson, Eduard Sale, Dalibor Dvorsky and Matvei Michkov, just to name a few.
markerzone.com
TEAM USA HAS A SECOND GOAL DISALLOWED IN SEMI-FINAL (VIDEO)
This one is sure to go over well. After having a tying goal disallowed earlier in the second period, Team USA had another wiped off for goaltender interference. This time from Rutger McGroarty (WPG), who bullied Canadian goalie Thomas Milic into the net. This call should spur much less controversy...
markerzone.com
TEAM USA'S COACH CLEARLY NOT HAPPY WITH THE TWO DISALLOWED GOALS AGAINST TEAM CANADA
Team Canada will take on Team Czechia for the gold medal at the World Juniors Thursday after punching their ticket to the game by beating USA 6-2 Wednesday. USA coach Rand Pecknold isn't happy with the way things went down. The Americans saw two goals pulled back due to goaltender interference in the game, something Pecknold isn't pleased with.
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS TAKES HILARIOUS 'PLAYING W/ AN ILLEGAL STICK' PENALTY (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras' arrival to the NHL is a breath of fresh air for some and to others he's just a pesky twerp. I think both sides can agree that this play was straight up hilarious, though:. Zegras' stick broke, so he just helped himself to his opponent's. Talk about thinking...
thecomeback.com
Stranded Canadians used Patriots’ plane to get home from Dominican Republic
This holiday season saw an incredible amount of airline havoc. In the U.S., that was maybe most notable with Southwest Airlines, where massive system-wide issues and cancellations had huge impacts on bowl season for players, media, and more (as well as enormous impacts outside the sports world). In Canada, there’s been a giant issue with Sunwing Airlines, which focuses on flights from that country to Mexico and the Caribbean.
Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin felt “really excited” Wednesday after winning the first women’s World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record. “I skied better than I probably ever have,” Shiffrin said.
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD PROSPECT THROWS HUGE HIT LEADING TO TEAM USA GOAL
After Team USA's absolute shellacking of Team Germany in Monday's quarterfinal, the Americans are headed to the semi-finals. They won't know their opponents, however, until tonight's game between Canada and Slovakia is concluded. One play that stood out in Team USA's massive victory was when defenseman Jack Peart (MIN) flattened...
