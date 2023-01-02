Read full article on original website
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
fox4news.com
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
Suspect in custody after standoff in southeast Dallas
Police have arrested a suspect they say fired shots during a chase in southeast Dallas. It started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Saint Augustine Road that officers suspected had stolen license plates.
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas
The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
Suspect in fatal stabbing in Dallas claimed victim 'walked into the knife'
DALLAS — An affidavit for the suspect wanted in a fatal stabbing case in Dallas last month details what happened that night, with the suspect telling the victim's mother it was accidental. A warrant was issued for Shamonick Stevenson for the charge of first-degree murder. Police first responded to...
Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
Motorcyclist injured in White Settlement crash
A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries suffered in a White Settlement crash over the weekend. Police report the motorcycle operator was heading east on Clifford near Las Vegas trail
Richland Hills police share details about 8-year-old allegedly stabbed to death by grandfather; no motive released
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Richland Hills police held a new conference Wednesday to share new details about the investigation into a grandfather arrested in the New Year's Day fatal stabbing of his 8-year-old grandson. Richland Hills Police Chief Kim Sylvester said she hopes to hand over the case to...
fox4news.com
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning
A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
Hit-and-run victim dies in Dallas, investigators believe vehicle may have been 18-wheeler
The hunt is on for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on I-35 near Market Center Boulevard in Dallas Wednesday. Dallas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the victim already dead
