Arlington, TX

CBS DFW

2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
CBS DFW

Frances Denise Easley found deceased on New Year's Day

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) - Garland police have identified a deceased woman found on New Year's Day as Frances Denise Easley, 45.Officers said they found Easley's body in the 1600 Block of Walnut Street. Detectives said it's unclear whether she fell victim to foul play or was involved in a car crash.The investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the Easley's cause of death.
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
Larry Lease

North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's Day

A young child was stabbed by his own grandfather.Photo byScott RodgersononUnsplash. On New Year's Day, a man from North Texas was arrested and charged with killing his 8-year-old grandson. Fox 4 reports the incident occurred at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills and was reported to police through a 911 call at around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. The motive for the stabbing is currently under investigation.
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

