Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Ken Block of Hoonigan Industries dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
KSLTV
Park City man dies in snowmobile accident
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
KSLTV
Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunk driver crashes through building
KEARNS, Utah — A suspected drunk driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children’s community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
KSLTV
Provo Airport reopens following evaluation, cleanup
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Airport is reopened Wednesday following an evaluation of a deadly plane crash that happened two days earlier. That’s according to a statement from Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen. In that statement, Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board authorized...
KSLTV
Sandy police warn, cite owners as they aim to keep cars off streets during winter storms
SANDY, Utah — Police were actively warning and citing car owners Wednesday following a powerful winter storm at the beginning of the week. The warnings were given ahead of looming storms to prevent street-parked cars from narrowing already narrow streets. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said...
KSLTV
Park City Mountain employee dies after being knocked from chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday after falling 25 feet from one of the chairlifts. The incident happened on the Short Cut chairlift at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to a statement from Sara Huey, senior manager of communications of Vail Resorts, the employee, who...
KSLTV
4-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Little America Hotel pool
SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old was taken to the hospital Monday after the child nearly drowned in a pool at the Little America Hotel. Dan Walker with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said bystanders pulled the child out of the water and started performing CPR. When emergency...
KSLTV
No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
KSLTV
Collapsed carport crushes cars and blocks apartment stairwell, trapping residents
MURRAY, Utah — A carport collapse trapped some sleeping residents inside their Murray apartment building early Monday morning. Residents at the Revolve Apartments were jolted awake at approximately 1 a.m. to find the carport had collapsed, leaving some of them trapped inside. “I just heard this loud crash,” said...
KSLTV
Community holding benefit concert for UVU student seriously injured in tubing accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah County woman is recovering in the hospital after a life-altering tubing accident. Mckyliee Young is bruised with several broken bones following an incident that occurred Dec. 16 on a sledding hill at Rock Canyon Park in Provo. “She was actually on a tube, and...
KSLTV
Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Salt Lake City public lands officials hiked for hours up a snowy trail to remove a mysterious device – one that’s popping up all over the foothills. It consists of a locked battery box, a solar panel, and an antenna, according...
KSLTV
Outages keep thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front; Sundance ski resort without power
SUNDANCE, Utah — Repair crews restored power to thousands of customers along the Wasatch Front on Monday after the latest winter storm’s heavy, wet snow caused extensive damage. “This was a severe winter storm. Not the worst I’ve seen, but definitely in the top ten,” said Rocky Mountain...
KSLTV
Charges: Stranger grabbed young girl at wedding reception and took her to a dark room
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a Kearns man accused of taking a girl at a wedding reception into a dark room before the girl was able to break free and get help. Aaron Scott Wensel, 27, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court...
KSLTV
One dead, one critically injured after small plane crash at Provo airport
UPDATE: Provo City officials confirmed Monday afternoon that one person died while another sustained critical injuries in the plane crash. A total of four people were on board the plane, which crashed immediately after takeoff, according to a Facebook post from Provo City Government. The other two passengers received minor...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Alta High given all clear after evacuation due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah — Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alta High School was given the all clear after a suspicious bag had been found. Students and faculty at Alta High School were evacuated from the school as a precaution and at the request of first responders Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found, according to Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney.
KSLTV
Hundreds of passengers scramble to find a way home after deadly plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah — Hundreds of people had their travel plans interrupted Monday after a small plane crashed, forcing the closure of the Provo Municipal Airport. One person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while two others walked away with minor injuries.
KSLTV
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur and businessman. Ricks is said to be the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social...
KSLTV
U of U searching for man after student apartment break-in
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect and investigating a forcible entry of a student apartment. The break-in happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the 900 Court University Student Apartments. No one was injured and no property was...
Comments / 0