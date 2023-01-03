ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wasatch County, UT

KSLTV

Ken Block of Hoonigan Industries dies in snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A 55-year-old man from Park City has died after a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area of Wasatch County. According to a Facebook post from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope at approximately 2 p.m. Monday when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Park City man dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in December. Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said Dylan Upshaw was located by investigators in Salt Lake City before being booked into jail on felony charges of murder and obstruction of justice.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Kearns Head Start closed after suspected drunk driver crashes through building

KEARNS, Utah — A suspected drunk driver was caught on security footage launching their car from a hillside and crashing into the wall of a children’s community center. The Kearns Early Childhood Head Start program is now trying to figure out how to move forward because the building may not be safe to let children back inside.
KEARNS, UT
KSLTV

Provo Airport reopens following evaluation, cleanup

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Airport is reopened Wednesday following an evaluation of a deadly plane crash that happened two days earlier. That’s according to a statement from Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen. In that statement, Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board authorized...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Park City Mountain employee dies after being knocked from chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — A Park City Mountain employee died Monday after falling 25 feet from one of the chairlifts. The incident happened on the Short Cut chairlift at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to a statement from Sara Huey, senior manager of communications of Vail Resorts, the employee, who...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

No relief in sight for UDOT snowplow drivers

SALT LAKE CITY — This winter’s string of snowstorms is keeping snowplow drivers especially busy and there is more on the way. Over the past three-and-a-half weeks, the plow operators who work the canyons had one day off, thanks to a break from the snow on Christmas. It...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KSLTV

One dead, one critically injured after small plane crash at Provo airport

UPDATE: Provo City officials confirmed Monday afternoon that one person died while another sustained critical injuries in the plane crash. A total of four people were on board the plane, which crashed immediately after takeoff, according to a Facebook post from Provo City Government. The other two passengers received minor...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Alta High given all clear after evacuation due to suspicious bag

SANDY, Utah — Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alta High School was given the all clear after a suspicious bag had been found. Students and faculty at Alta High School were evacuated from the school as a precaution and at the request of first responders Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found, according to Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah — Friends have identified the victim of a fatal plane crash on Monday at Provo Airport as Nathan Ricks, a Utah entrepreneur and businessman. Ricks is said to be the largest distributor in the history of Nu Skin Enterprises. Ricks was identified by friends in several social...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

U of U searching for man after student apartment break-in

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is searching for a suspect and investigating a forcible entry of a student apartment. The break-in happened on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. at the 900 Court University Student Apartments. No one was injured and no property was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

