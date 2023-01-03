Read full article on original website
Android Authority
CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs
LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
CNET
LG's Newest Generation OLED TVs Up the Brightness Factor
At the massive CES 2023 consumer tech show here in Las Vegas Wednesday, LG showed me its full lineup of new OLED televisions for 2023. The biggest addition, literally, is a 97-inch OLED TV that's completely wireless. Called the M3 series, it looks awesome in person, as you can see...
hubpages.com
Best QLED TVs in 2023 for Exceptional Picture Quality
QLED TVs are a top choice among gamers and movie lovers due to their exceptional color accuracy, excellent viewing qualities in bright rooms, and resistance to screen burn. These TVs can truly enhance your setup and provide an unbeatable viewing experience. If you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series console, consider looking into the best QLED TVs as they are some of the top contenders for the best gaming TVs in 2022.
LG A2 OLED TV price slashed at Best Buy to just $570
The LG A2 OLED can't quite match its pricier C2 and G2 siblings but it still packs a punch, especially at over $700 off...
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
LG C3 OLED suddenly looks like a much more appealing TV
LG revealed its A3, B3, C3, G3 and Z3 OLED TVs – and the C3 OLED is the one I'd buy
Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price
This 2022 model LG TV just dropped back to its Black Friday price — that's $700 off a stunning QNED 4K TV at Best Buy.
CNET
CES 2023 Live Blog: LG's Wireless TV, Powerful Asus Laptops, Nvidia Chips and More
Get all the details from LG, Asus and Nvidia's CES keynotes, with more to come. CES 2023 is upon us. The next few days will see a flood of news and press conferences spanning everything from smartphones to PCs and headphones at the world's largest consumer electronics show. We'll be all over the announcements.
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Digital Trends
Hisense debuts the UX, its brightest mini-LED TV at CES 2023
When it comes to TV technology, Hisense is all-in on mini-LED backlit QLED TVs. The company, which is known for its affordable yet dazzlingly bright TVs, has just revealed its brightest creation yet at CES 2023: the UX, an 85-inch 4K mini-LED QLED TV that is powered by Hisense’s new ULED X platform and features more than 20,000 mini-LEDs, which give the UX a claimed peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The company’s previous brightest TV, the U8H, had a claimed 1,500 nits but measured closer to 2,000.
CNET
New LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors Play in OLED at 240Hz
At CES, LG launched a new pair of UltraGear gaming monitors featuring 240Hz refresh OLED panels, following similar announcements of products like the ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM). But while it may not be first out of the gate with its announcements, the 27-inch flatscreen 27GR95QE-B and 45-inch curved 45GR95QE-B are the only ones shipping imminently.
aiexpress.io
Defensive vs. offensive AI: Why security teams are losing the AI war
Weaponizing synthetic intelligence (AI) to assault understaffed enterprises that lack AI and machine studying (ML) experience is giving dangerous actors the sting within the ongoing AI cyberwar. Innovating at quicker speeds than probably the most environment friendly enterprise, able to recruiting expertise to create new malware and test attack techniques,...
aiexpress.io
Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR During Forecast Period 2032| Major Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Enterra Solutions, LLC
The Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market analysis examine supplies important market information, akin to growth-influencing elements, roadblocks, and alternatives and methods for overcoming them. The examine additionally contains trade information, akin to market worth, share, CAGR, measurement, and so forth, to make market analysis simpler for brand spanking new entrants. The analysis additionally examines the economic system, politics, know-how, society, regulation, and the atmosphere. Cognitive computing is the digital illustration of human thought processes. Cognitive computing aids within the detection of frauds and threats. It aids medical doctors in treating sufferers based mostly on earlier proof within the healthcare sector. Automated remedies in healthcare, akin to robotic surgical procedure and computer-assisted analysis, are driving the demand for healthcare cognitive computing.
aiexpress.io
AI startup looks to transform data into AI models and applications, closes series A funding
Profet AI at this time introduced that it has raised $5.6 million in a collection A funding spherical. The Taiwanese startup develops no-code AI/ML options purpose-built for producers in a variety of industries. Based in 2018, Profet AI seeks to allow producers, a distinct segment within the enterprise AI section,...
aiexpress.io
Minimizing Augmented Reality Security Risks: A Brief Roadmap
Augmented reality is an revolutionary know-how spearheading the transformation of science fiction into actuality. You would possibly even begin utilizing hologram armor like Iron Man or command F.R.I.D.A.Y. to do your chores within the close to future. One might argue that Alexa is already a step towards Tony Stark’s F.R.I.D.A.Y., however she wants extra enhancements.
aiexpress.io
NVIDIA upgrades Isaac Sim robotics simulation tool
At CES, NVIDIA introduced numerous main updates to its robotics simulation and artificial knowledge technology device, Isaac Sim. The foremost updates embrace cloud accessibility, assist for ROS 2 Humble and Home windows, the power so as to add human characters to a simulation atmosphere and extra. With Isaac Sim now...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Engadget
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
aiexpress.io
Owl AI launches 3D Thermal Ranger evaluation kit
Owl Autonomous Imaging (Owl AI) has launched a monocular 3D Thermal Ranger pc imaginative and prescient product for superior driver help methods (ADAS) and autonomous automobiles. The corporate has additionally launched an Analysis Equipment for his or her Thermal Ranger that provides Tier 1 and OEM automotive corporations the flexibility...
