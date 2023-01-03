ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners cornerback CJ Coldon declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma redshirt senior cornerback CJ Coldon declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night. Coldon concluded his lone season at OU with 40 total tackles, six pass deflections and a team-high four interceptions. Though his time with the Sooners started slow, he eventually earned starts in their final three games.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson enters transfer portal

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wide receiver John Paul Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells GoPokes247. Richardson, who was voted by teammates as a captain for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, is among a growing list that includes more than a dozen former Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle — including six starters.
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Longhorns hoops: Kansas State at Texas Preview

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns (12-1, 1-0) play host to Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) Tuesday night. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns were the lone Big 12 team to win on the road in the conference openers Saturday. Texas beat arch-rival Oklahoma 70-69 in a thriller in Norman.
AUSTIN, TX

