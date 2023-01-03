Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners cornerback CJ Coldon declares for NFL draft
Oklahoma redshirt senior cornerback CJ Coldon declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday night. Coldon concluded his lone season at OU with 40 total tackles, six pass deflections and a team-high four interceptions. Though his time with the Sooners started slow, he eventually earned starts in their final three games.
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Blake Bell scores, CeeDee Lamb records 3rd consecutive 100-yard game in Week 17
A total of 24 Sooners participated in Week 17 of NFL action. Kansas City tight end Blake Bell grabbed a touchdown during his first game of the regular season and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reached the 100-yard mark for the third consecutive week. Both players helped earn wins for their squads.
Sooners leads Oklahoma universities in MLB Draft picks since 2003
While baseball isn’t the first sport people think of when they think of the University of Oklahoma, no school in Oklahoma has sent more players to the MLB Draft than the Sooners since 2003. After 11 Sooners were taken in the 2022 draft, Oklahoma leads the state with 121 players selected.
Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wide receiver John Paul Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells GoPokes247. Richardson, who was voted by teammates as a captain for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, is among a growing list that includes more than a dozen former Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle — including six starters.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Drops Big 12 Heartbreaker to Iowa State
The Sooners again lost a Big 12 bout by a single possession at the Lloyd Noble Center on Wednesday night.
WATCH: 2022 Oklahoma Offensive Line Report Card
AllSooners' Josh Callaway breaks down the Oklahoma offensive line's performance in the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
Can TCU threaten Georgia in the National Title game? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. TCU will need an explosive player to threaten Georgia. Max Duggan will have to make big plays to put pressure on Georgia. Duggan will have to rely on Quentin Johnston and make big plays late in the game. Overall, Joel picks Georgia to win the title back-to-back seasons.
Longhorns hoops: Kansas State at Texas Preview
The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns (12-1, 1-0) play host to Kansas State (12-1, 1-0) Tuesday night. [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $29.99!]. The Longhorns were the lone Big 12 team to win on the road in the conference openers Saturday. Texas beat arch-rival Oklahoma 70-69 in a thriller in Norman.
