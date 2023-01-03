Read full article on original website
Sea World helicopter crash: chief pilot Ash Jenkinson among four killed on Gold Coast
Ash Jenkinson, 40, was the chief pilot for Sea World Helicopters which runs tours from the Gold Coast theme park and was behind the controls of the destroyed helicopter.
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing...
Sea World Horror as Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Theme Park
Four people have died in the deadly crash, while three others are in hospital fighting for their lives.
Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach
On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
Girl, 9, Dragged into River by Crocodile Survives by Hitting It in Face
The girl was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Crocodiles are thought to kill around 1,000 people each year, with the Nile crocodile being the most deadly.
Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17
An unusually large wave hit a popular beach in the city of Durban, South Africa at around 17:00 LT on December 17, 2022, killing three people and injuring 17 others. More than 100 people were hit by the wave, first responders said. Three people drowned and 17 were taken to hospital in serious condition.
The construction of Trump's ultra luxury 6-star golf resort in Bali has stalled leaving workers jobless, report says
Donald Trump struck a deal to license his name and to help run a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, in 2015. But, years later, it has yet to open, per AFP.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe
Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
Medieval ship found in Norway's biggest lake
A shipwreck has been found in Norway's Lake Mjøsa that could date back to the Middle Ages, researchers say.
The best European train routes to try in 2023
A new night train from Vienna to La Spezia, Italy offers a new way to access Liguria’s Cinque Terre © HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock. Fans of train travel like me are looking toward 2023 with excitement – and a newly expanded to-do list. The magic date on...
British couple among four killed in Australian chopper crash
A British couple were among four killed in a mid-air collision that left two mangled helicopters on a sandbank near an Australian tourist hotspot, investigators said Tuesday. One helicopter was taking off for a "tourist joy flight" along Queensland's scenic Gold Coast when its rotor blades smashed into the cockpit of another helicopter coming in to land, air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
On Australia's Gold Coast, two helicopters collided, leaving four people dead and dozens of others hurt
Three others are in serious condition after a midair crash between two helicopters in Australia that left four persons dead. On the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, close to the well-known tourist area of Main Beach, the collision took place around 2:00 p.m. local time.
Migrants from northern Africa try to enter Europe through a popular tourist destination: Spain’s Canary Islands
More and more migrants trying to reach Europe without permission are heading for Spain's Canary Islands. The Canaries begin just 60 miles off the coast of Western Sahara, in the Atlantic Ocean. That relatively short distance makes them attractive to a lot of Africans fleeing hardship at home. But the crossing is treacherous and help for new arrivals can barely keep up with the need. Gerry Hadden reports from Lanzarote, Spain.
1,700 Tourists Evacuated From Petra Amid Flash Floods
Southern Jordan has experienced violent rain, causing floods that prompted the evacuation of its famous World Wonder, Petra. According to Middle East Eye, more than 1,7000 tourists were packed into pick-up trucks and transported out of the area. What we know:. Videos emerging online earlier this week showed water rushing...
