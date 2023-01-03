ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
Inside Nova

Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘

The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
watchers.news

Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17

An unusually large wave hit a popular beach in the city of Durban, South Africa at around 17:00 LT on December 17, 2022, killing three people and injuring 17 others. More than 100 people were hit by the wave, first responders said. Three people drowned and 17 were taken to hospital in serious condition.
BBC

Italy shooting: Three women shot dead in Rome cafe

Three women including a friend of Italy's new prime minister were killed when a man opened fire at a cafe in Rome, injuring four other people. Those inside were meeting as part of a local block's residents' committee. Roberto Gualtieri, mayor of Rome, described the shooting as a "grave episode...
lonelyplanet.com

The best European train routes to try in 2023

A new night train from Vienna to La Spezia, Italy offers a new way to access Liguria’s Cinque Terre © HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock. Fans of train travel like me are looking toward 2023 with excitement – and a newly expanded to-do list. The magic date on...
kalkinemedia.com

British couple among four killed in Australian chopper crash

A British couple were among four killed in a mid-air collision that left two mangled helicopters on a sandbank near an Australian tourist hotspot, investigators said Tuesday. One helicopter was taking off for a "tourist joy flight" along Queensland's scenic Gold Coast when its rotor blades smashed into the cockpit of another helicopter coming in to land, air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
World

Migrants from northern Africa try to enter Europe through a popular tourist destination: Spain’s Canary Islands

More and more migrants trying to reach Europe without permission are heading for Spain's Canary Islands. The Canaries begin just 60 miles off the coast of Western Sahara, in the Atlantic Ocean. That relatively short distance makes them attractive to a lot of Africans fleeing hardship at home. But the crossing is treacherous and help for new arrivals can barely keep up with the need. Gerry Hadden reports from Lanzarote, Spain.
travelnoire.com

1,700 Tourists Evacuated From Petra Amid Flash Floods

Southern Jordan has experienced violent rain, causing floods that prompted the evacuation of its famous World Wonder, Petra. According to Middle East Eye, more than 1,7000 tourists were packed into pick-up trucks and transported out of the area. What we know:. Videos emerging online earlier this week showed water rushing...

