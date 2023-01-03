Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
California lines up for $785M Mega Millions prize
OAKLAND, Calif. - An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang. The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game’s numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.
KTLA.com
Southern California residents win combined $42 million off lottery scratchers
Four California Lottery scratchers sold in Southern California resulted in multi-million dollar payouts for the lucky owners. The biggest winner came in Riverside County when Mary Higelin won the largest California Lottery scratcher jackpot possible after buying a ticket from a liquor store in Norco. Her winning scratcher netted her...
California Lottery scratchers worth a combined $42M sold recently in SoCal
A California Lottery scratcher ticket worth $20 million and two worth $10 million each were sold recently in SoCal.
SBLive's California Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: After dust settles, Centennial still No. 1
The week after Christmas always reveals much. This season was no exception. Results at three major events — The Les Schwab Invitational, Torrey Pines Holiday Classic and The Classic at Damien — matched most of the Top 25 teams. Here's how it all shakes out heading into league ...
NBC Los Angeles
New Millionaires Make Lottery History in California
The biggest lottery prize in history was just one of the tickets sold in California this year. At least 125 Californians ended 2022 as millionaires, thanks to a California lottery ticket. The entity described this year as "one of the most significant" in its history. In early November, the $2.04...
Why the Cosumnes River is unlike most in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California is known for its big droughts, but the most recent storm has reminded us flooding is also part of the Golden State's weather history. The New Year's Eve storm actually started Friday with a moderately wet but warm storm. Initial snow levels were lower — around 5,000 feet — but would move up the Sierra to above 8,000 feet by Friday night. This created a "rain on snow" scenario with some lower elevation snow melting and adding additional water to the runoff.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Bakersfield Californian
Youngstown State takes on Robert Morris following Rush's 26-point game
Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 76-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Penguins...
proclaimerscv.com
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
KSBW.com
More U-Haul trucks left California than any other state in 2022
Calif. — The Californiaexodus continued in 2022, at least according to new data recently released from U-Haul. The moving truck rental company’s annual growth index shows that more moving trucks departed from California than any other state for the third consecutive year. California has had one of the greatest net losses of U-Haul trucks since 2016, always landing in one of the lowest-growth spots.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
wtmj.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
NBC News
Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power
Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
“Most Haunted Roads In California”- 5 Road You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
California is a state with a rich history, and it's no surprise that it has its fair share of haunted roads. Here are the five most haunted roads in California:. 1. The Bloods Point Road in Boone County, Illinois is said to be haunted by the ghosts of a school bus driver and several students who were killed in a tragic accident. The ghosts are said to appear on the road at night, and their presence is often accompanied by strange noises and lights.
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
A Foodie's Guide to California's Street Foods
California is home to a diverse and vibrant street food scene, with vendors serving up everything from classic American favourites to exotic international dishes. Here are some of the best street foods in California:
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
fresnoalliance.com
The Growth of Low-Wage Jobs in California’s Central Valley
(Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Fresnoland.org, a nonprofit news organization.) As the central San Joaquin Valley sees a rise in warehousing and other low-wage jobs—some regional labor leaders say California can do more to address “widespread” concern with worker wages. The Central Valley...
californiaglobe.com
California Recalls, Recall Signature Gathering Continues Into 2023
In the last five years, California has seen such a flurry of recall activity that no other state even comes close. In 2018, State Senator Josh Newman was recalled over his vote in Sacramento over the gas tax, while Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky was recalled over his decision in the Brock Turner rape case. For the latter, the recall was so bad that Persky was fired as a high schools tennis coach after only a brief time on the job as a result.
Comments / 0