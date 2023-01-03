Read full article on original website
Sea World helicopter crash: chief pilot Ash Jenkinson among four killed on Gold Coast
Ash Jenkinson, 40, was the chief pilot for Sea World Helicopters which runs tours from the Gold Coast theme park and was behind the controls of the destroyed helicopter.
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 people dead
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Two helicopters collided in an Australian tourist hotspot Monday afternoon, killing four people and critically injuring three others in a crash that drew emergency aid from beachgoers enjoying the water during the southern summer. One helicopter was taking off and the other landing...
Sea World Horror as Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Theme Park
Four people have died in the deadly crash, while three others are in hospital fighting for their lives.
Australia helicopter collision: Four dead in mid-air incident over Gold Coast
Four people have died after a mid-air collision between two helicopters near Sea World on Australia's Gold Coast. Queensland Police say initial investigations suggest the crash happened as one aircraft was taking off and the other was landing. Those who died were travelling in the same helicopter. Three other passengers...
British couple among four killed in Australian chopper crash
A British couple were among four killed in a mid-air collision that left two mangled helicopters on a sandbank near an Australian tourist hotspot, investigators said Tuesday. One helicopter was taking off for a "tourist joy flight" along Queensland's scenic Gold Coast when its rotor blades smashed into the cockpit of another helicopter coming in to land, air safety commissioner Angus Mitchell said.
