TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be part of legalizing medical […] The post Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO