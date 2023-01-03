ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WCPO

Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio lawmakers give testimony on recreational marijuana bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio lawmakers gave testimony on Tuesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for residents 21 years and older. State representatives Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, gave testimony in front of the state's House Finance Committee on House Bill 382. “HB 382 would create...
OHIO STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push

TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills.  After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be part of legalizing medical […] The post Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis

State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
LOUISVILLE, KY
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...

