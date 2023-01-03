Read full article on original website
WCPO
Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
From increases in minimum wage to recreational marijuana, these new laws take effect in 2023
As President Joe Biden scored several legislative wins last year, voters across the country headed to the polls in November to decide on local measures.
WLWT 5
Ohio lawmakers give testimony on recreational marijuana bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio lawmakers gave testimony on Tuesday on legislation that would legalize marijuana for residents 21 years and older. State representatives Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland, gave testimony in front of the state's House Finance Committee on House Bill 382. “HB 382 would create...
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous medical marijuana bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be part of legalizing medical […] The post Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis
State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law. Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda...
tobaccoreporter.com
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
