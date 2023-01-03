ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon opens the gates for legal psilocybin industry in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year marks another major milestone for Oregon's trail blazing push to begin offering psilocybin therapy, the result of a measure passed by voters in 2020. The state is now accepting applications from people and organizations that want to be a part of making the program happen.
New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!. The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress. Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29...
Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Warm South Carolina weather, but rain returns tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area. Warm air will surge northward, and the moisture will increase. Today will be very warm, but rain will return to the area tonight. Showers are likely Wednesday. Some storms are possible. Cooler, dry weather returns to the Midlands Thursday.
New Alabama concealed carry law now in effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A law to allow Alabamians to conceal a firearm without a permit went into effect on January 1st. As a result, the legal requirement for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols before hiding them on their person is now null and void, with the only need for a pistol permit now being to carry concealed across state lines. Those concealing a pistol in a vehicle who are pulled over by police are required to tell the officer that they are armed and are prohibited under the law from touching the weapon when the officer is present.

