WLTX.com
Oregon opens the gates for legal psilocybin industry in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year marks another major milestone for Oregon's trail blazing push to begin offering psilocybin therapy, the result of a measure passed by voters in 2020. The state is now accepting applications from people and organizations that want to be a part of making the program happen.
WLTX.com
'Haven't stopped shaking' | Virginia Beach woman reflects on former friendship with Idaho suspect
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The country only learned the name Bryan Kohberger last week. The Washington State University PhD student faces four counts of murder in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last November. But Casey Arntz knew of Kohberger's name long before the national headlines.
WLTX.com
Mainly sunny, mild South Carolina weather
Mainly sunny, quiet Thursday weather across South Carolina. Seasonable temperatures are forecast for Friday and into the weekend.
WLTX.com
New eaglets to hatch soon for beloved Florida eagles
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new members of the famous Southwest Florida eagle family are on their way!. The beloved bird couple, Harriet and M15, are getting ready to welcome two eaglets any day now with a "hatch watch" now in progress. Harriet laid "Egg 1" on Nov. 29...
WLTX.com
Colorado funeral home owners accused of selling body parts, giving fake ashes sentenced
MONTROSE, Colo. — Two operators of a western Colorado funeral home were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday after being accused of illegally selling the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims. Megan Hess, 46, and Shirley Koch, 69, each pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of...
WLTX.com
Suspected Idaho killer due in court for extradition hearing
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. He was arrested on Friday in Chestnuthill Township at his home in a gated community. He faces first-degree murder charges in Idaho, where he is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
WLTX.com
Golfer waiting on Masters invite finds out it was sent to Georgia man with the same name
ATLANTA — Pro golfer Scott Stallings has been understandably anxious to get his Masters invitation in the mail - he qualified for the 2023 tournament in what would be just his third trip to Augusta National, the first in nearly a decade. In a tweet Monday, he said he's...
WLTX.com
An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader
WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born. At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt...
WLTX.com
Warm South Carolina weather, but rain returns tonight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area. Warm air will surge northward, and the moisture will increase. Today will be very warm, but rain will return to the area tonight. Showers are likely Wednesday. Some storms are possible. Cooler, dry weather returns to the Midlands Thursday.
WLTX.com
Winning lottery numbers for January 4, 2023
Here are the South Carolina evening winning lottery numbers for January 4. 2023.
WLTX.com
New Alabama concealed carry law now in effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A law to allow Alabamians to conceal a firearm without a permit went into effect on January 1st. As a result, the legal requirement for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols before hiding them on their person is now null and void, with the only need for a pistol permit now being to carry concealed across state lines. Those concealing a pistol in a vehicle who are pulled over by police are required to tell the officer that they are armed and are prohibited under the law from touching the weapon when the officer is present.
