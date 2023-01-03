MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A law to allow Alabamians to conceal a firearm without a permit went into effect on January 1st. As a result, the legal requirement for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols before hiding them on their person is now null and void, with the only need for a pistol permit now being to carry concealed across state lines. Those concealing a pistol in a vehicle who are pulled over by police are required to tell the officer that they are armed and are prohibited under the law from touching the weapon when the officer is present.

