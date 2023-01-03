ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourErie

Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtDj3_0k1UJ99400

Thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, began filing past the body of Pelé on Monday on the century-old field where he made his hometown team one of Brazil’s best.

The soccer great died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was the only player ever to win three World Cups, and he was 82.

Pelé’s coffin, draped in the flags of Brazil and the Santos FC football club, was placed on the midfield area of Vila Belmiro, the stadium outside Sao Paulo that was his home for most of his career. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated there Tuesday morning before his burial at a nearby cemetery. Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will come to Vila Belmiro shortly before Pelé’s coffin is removed from the stadium.

The storied 16,000-seat stadium was surrounded by mourners, and covered with Pelé-themed decorations. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28AbCd_0k1UJ99400
    The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele lies on display on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIYpz_0k1UJ99400
    People line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele during his wake at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300Ix6_0k1UJ99400
    Funeral workers uncover the coffin of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele as he lies in state on the pitch during his wake at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpxhm_0k1UJ99400
    The coffin of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried on the pitch of Vila Belmiro stadium where he will lie in state in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzNEg_0k1UJ99400
    Fans hold up photos of the late Brazilian soccer great Pele as they line up at Vila Belmiro stadium where his body lies in state, to pay their last respects in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bm1Ih_0k1UJ99400
    Fans line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele who lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • A banner Pele hangs on a home where people line up to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great who lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwAo4_0k1UJ99400
    A fan of Pele wipes tears in a line of people waiting to pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great, lying in state at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4ly0_0k1UJ99400
    Jerseys for sale featuring the player number and name of Pele hang where people walk to the Vila Belmiro stadium where the late Brazilian soccer great lies in state in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUL5R_0k1UJ99400
    Edinho touches the forehead of his father, Brazilian soccer great Pele, who lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5nPu_0k1UJ99400
    People pay their last respects to the late Brazilian soccer great Pele whose lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVOfK_0k1UJ99400
    Shirts featuring Pele hang for sale where people wait in line to enter Vila Belmiro stadium where the late Brazilian soccer great lies in state in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Forty-five years after Pelé played his last game, he’s still a central part of Brazil’s national story.

Geovana Sarmento, 17, came with her father, who was wearing a Brazil shirt with Pelé’s name.

“I am not a Santos fan, neither is my father. But this guy invented Brazil’s national team. He made Santos stronger, he made it big, how could you not respect him? He is one of the greatest people ever, we needed to honor him,” she said.

In the 1960s and 70s, Pelé was perhaps the world’s most famous athlete. He met presidents and queens, and in Nigeria a civil war was put on hold to watch him play. Many Brazilians credit him with putting the country on the world stage.

Caio Zalke, 35, an engineer, also wore a Brazil shirt as he waited in line. “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made soccer important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world,” he said.

Rows of shirts with Pelé’s number 10 were placed behind one of the goals, waving in the city’s summer winds. A section of the stands was filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players — Neymar and Ronaldo among them — from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

Claudio Carrança, 32, a salesman, said: “I never saw him play, but loving Pelé is a tradition that goes from father to son in Santos. I learned his history, saw his goals, and I see how Santos FC is important because he is important. I know some Santos fans have children supporting other teams. But that’s just because they never saw Pelé in action. If they had, they would feel this gratitude I feel now.”

Santos FC said that more than 1,100 journalists from 23 countries were at the funeral. Dignitaries and friends of Pelé in attendance spoke at the funeral.

Among them was Pelé’s best friend Manoel Maria, who is also a former Santos player. “If I had all the wealth in the world I would never be able to repay what this man did for me and my family. He was as great a man as he was as a player; the best of all time. His legacy will outlive us all. And that can be seen in this long line with people of all ages here.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told journalists that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.

“I am here with a lot of emotion, sadness, but also with a smile because he gave us so many smiles,” Infantino said. “As FIFA, we will pay a tribute to the ‘King’ and we ask the whole world to observe a minute of silence.”

Another fan and friend in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists. “My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

The casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial Tuesday.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

The soccer star led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970, and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Missing Crawford County woman found deceased

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
France 24

Pelé’s funeral procession passes through Santos, President Lula pays respects

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was among 230,000 mourners to view Pele's open casket in Santos, where some fans shed silent tears and others gave the Brazilian soccer star rousing cheers as they filed through the costal city's stadium. A 24-hour memorial service at the Vila Belmiro stadium...
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
People

Thousands of Fans Line Up to Pay Their Respects to Pelé at Public Wake in Brazil

The Brazilian soccer legend's funeral procession will take place on Tuesday morning Thousands of fans gathered in Santos, Brazil, to pay their respects for the late soccer legend Pelé. Pelé's public wake was held Monday at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium. The soccer star died on Thursday after undergoing treatment for colon cancer since September 2021. He was 82. The three-time World Cup winner's coffin was placed on the field where he scored some of his best goals — and mourners walked past his casket. The stadium was decorated with...
Reuters

Brazil bids farewell to beloved soccer star Pele

SANTOS, Brazil, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Emotional crowds bid Brazil soccer legend Pele a final farewell on Tuesday, lining the streets of Santos to watch his coffin taken to its final resting place from the city's stadium where 230,000 mourners had filed past his open casket.
YourErie

Meadville fire leaves six families displaced

A fire in Meadville is leaving six families displaced tonight. Calls for the fire went out around two p.m. this afternoon for a fire at a Meadville apartment building on North Cottage Street. Crawford County 911 says that there was an individual entrapped in the building and a rescue took place. Meadville Fire Department says […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Buffalo, Niagara Falls to light up in support for Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The dome of Buffalo’s City Hall and both sides of Niagara Falls will be illuminated Tuesday night in a show of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition a day after the Bills said his heart stopped while making a tackle in the opening quarter […]
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Ronaldo arrives in Saudi, says he's come to South Africa

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has just completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, but made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when mistakenly saying he had “come to South Africa.”. Perhaps the Portugal great was disorientated by the...
YourErie

Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dead at 90

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA’s Apollo program, died Tuesday in Houston. He was 90. NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement but did not include its cause. His family said through a spokesman, Jeff Carr, that Cunningham “died in the hospital of natural causes.” Cunningham […]
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Thousands of fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil

SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. The three-time World Cup winner was...
YourErie

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days due to a probation violation for […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Nearly 10,000 wronged employees in PA see wages returned in 2022

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) recently announced that more than $8.5 million in earnings was returned to Pennsylvania workers in 2022 from investigations into alleged labor law violations. The department received more than 4,500 complaints that led to the investigations. Most of the complaints that were investigated in 2022 were […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy