Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
USD/CHF Down Momentum: 0.96% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.96% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:06 EST on Monday, 2 January, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.93. USD/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.804% up from its 52-week low and 8.781% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/CHF’s last...
via.news
Cocoa Futures Over 3% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 3.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:53 EST on Tuesday, 3 January, Cocoa (CC) is $2,566.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 2776, 99.98% below its average volume of 16638898.73. Volatility. Cocoa’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Westamerica Bancorporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), Exelixis (EXEL), Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 3.17% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 4 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,366.80. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 21.11% up from its 52-week low and 11.78% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Tattooed Chef Stock 11.79% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tattooed Chef (TTCF) jumping 11.79% to $1.38 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 0.76% to $10,386.98. Tattooed Chef’s last close was $1.23, 95.15% under its 52-week high of $25.35. About Tattooed Chef. Tattooed Chef, Inc., is a company that produces and...
via.news
CBOE Over 5% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.86% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Wednesday, 4 January, CBOE (VIX) is $22.94. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.92% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $22.73 and 3.45% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.76.
via.news
Wayfair Stock Was 9.23% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair (W) rising 9.23% to $35.78 on Wednesday while NYSE jumped 1.05% to $15,313.27. Wayfair’s last close was $32.76, 89.01% under its 52-week high of $298.00. About Wayfair. Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and...
via.news
Exponent And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Edison International (EIX), Exponent (EXPO), Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Fidus Investment Corporation, Manhattan Bridge Capital, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS), Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) 19.03 -0.42% 9.98% 2023-01-01 13:07:10. 2 Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) 5.59...
Comments / 0