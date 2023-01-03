ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s Win over Utah

Penn State is your 2023 Rose Bowl champion, and if you think that means the grades are good then you’d be correct. The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect on Monday but beating a Top 10 team away from home and doing it with style points isn’t a sentence Penn State has been able to say very often. Here are the grades as a result.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township

Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
New director appointed after retirement at Altoona VA medical center

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said […]
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda

A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
