State College
Handing Out the Grades Following Penn State’s Win over Utah
Penn State is your 2023 Rose Bowl champion, and if you think that means the grades are good then you’d be correct. The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect on Monday but beating a Top 10 team away from home and doing it with style points isn’t a sentence Penn State has been able to say very often. Here are the grades as a result.
nittanysportsnow.com
Farrell Files: Jaxon Smolik Evaluation and a Duck for Penn State
Penn State is coming off a very good 2023 class, at least through the Early Signing Period, and are making waves in the transfer portal. Here’s the latest Farrell Files: PSU edition. I’ll begin my breakdown of the 2023 class with the lost important position by far and a...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Three Takeaways from Penn State Football’s big Rose Bowl win
Penn State Football capped off the 2022 season on a high note with a win in the Rose Bowl. It was close in the first half, but Penn State football pulled away late to defeat Utah 35-21 in the Rose Bowl on Monday night. The win secured an 11-2 record...
Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more
Penn State opens up its conference schedule on Friday against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Rose Bowl watch parties connect Penn State fans across country
Val Evans ordered a blue and white flag with the words “We are Penn State” so the 1975 graduate could proudly hang it at her house in time for Monday’s Rose Bowl. Only trouble is, there aren’t many like-minded fans in her locale. She lives in...
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
State College
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township
Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
Flag-burning political activist sues State College, alleges violation of First Amendment
It’s the second Centre County municipality he’s sued in the past year.
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
wtaj.com
Meet Diesel, the gentle giant from the Central PA Humane Society
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — He may be a big boy, but he’s a good boy, and he’s looking for his fur-ever home. Meet Diesel, the pitt mix who is currently available for adoption at the Central PA Humane Society. Don’t let his size fool you, Diesel is a big sweetheart who just wants some love, a good rub, and a tasty treat. Diesel would do best in a home without other dogs or cats, but would love to have some kiddo companions or an owner that can keep up with his energy level.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands
DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Benzel’s closes factory outlet store in Altoona for good, plans expansion
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Benzel’s has announced that their Altoona factory outlet store has closed for good with the start of the new year. The outlet store closed its doors on New Year’s Eve after more than 60 years of being open to the public. The company took to its Facebook page and delivered the […]
New director appointed after retirement at Altoona VA medical center
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new director has been appointed at the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Altoona. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced Tuesday Dr. Derek Coughenour, PT, DPT, MPM, CLD, VHA-CM, will be the director of the medical center. Veterans Integrated Service Network 4 Director Timothy Liezert said […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
Teen driver struck woman on motorized scooter in Clearfield, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was injured when a teen driver struck them while they were crossing the road on a motorized scooter, police report. The incident happened before noon on New Year’s Eve when a person on a motorized scooter was at the intersection of Riverview Road and Fullerton Street in Clearfield. […]
State College
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda
A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
Police charged Pa. man with false imprisonment of pizza delivery driver
Police charged a man for false imprisonment of a pizza delivery driver in Pa. Officers from the Johnstown police department responded to a call from Primo’s Pizza on Clinton Street in Cambria County on Dec. 15, where the store reported robbery, according to WJAC. According to the police, the...
