Liberty Claims 6th Straight Win, Defeating JSU 75-41
Liberty’s defense held Jacksonville State to 13 points in the first half, and the Flames rolled to a 75-41 victory over the Gamecocks in ASUN play, Thursday evening at Liberty Arena. The Flames’ 13 points allowed in the opening frame were the fewest allowed to any team this season....
15-0 Run Propels Lady Flames to 1st ASUN Victory
Clinging to a one-point lead during the fourth quarter of Thursday afternoon’s ASUN home opener versus Central Arkansas, Liberty took control with a 15-0 run. As a result, the Lady Flames posted a 64-53 victory inside Liberty Arena for their first ASUN win of the season. Liberty improves to...
Two-Time Defending ASUN Champion Liberty Pick to Win League in 2023
Two-defending defending ASUN Conference champion Liberty has been picked to finish first in the 2023 ASUN Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll. This marks the second straight year the Flames have been selected to win the ASUN. Liberty received nine of the 12 available first-place votes and 139 points in the poll. North Florida (two first-place votes, 129 points) were picked to finish second in the league, followed by FGCU (thid, one first-place vote, 121 points), Kennesaw State (fourth, 98 points) and Jacksonville State (fifth, 97 points).
Liberty to Open New Year with Meet at ECU
Liberty will compete at East Carolina for its first meet of 2023, taking on the Pirates on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Minges Natatorium. Jr. Maddie Freece – CCSA Women’s Diver of the Week (Oct. 11, Jan. 11) Jr. Chloe Harris – CCSA Women’s Swimmer of the Week...
Liberty Picked to Finish Third in ASUN Preseason Poll
The Liberty women’s tennis team has been picked to finish third in the league in the 2023 ASUN Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll. This is the second straight year the Lady Flames have been picked to finish third in the conference. Liberty received the second-most first-place votes, four, and 152 points in the poll. The Lady Flames matched a program record with 19 wins a season ago and finished as the ASUN Championship runner-up for the first time in school history.
Seedings set for eight-team NCWA National Duals in Louisville
Seedings set for eight-team NCWA National Duals in Louisville. Liberty University’s four-time-defending NCWA National Duals tournament champion men’s wrestling team is seeded No. 1 out of eight teams in the field for this Friday’s and Saturday’s event hosted by the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky.
LU Serve Now returns to Florida to aid Samaritan’s Purse with hurricane relief
As Liberty University prepares to welcome students back for the Spring 2023 semester, its disaster relief initiative LU Serve Now prepares to send a group of 15 students and two leaders to Englewood, Fla., on Jan. 8-14 to help those affected by Hurricane Ian. LU Serve, in coordination with longtime...
