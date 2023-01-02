The Liberty women’s tennis team has been picked to finish third in the league in the 2023 ASUN Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll. This is the second straight year the Lady Flames have been picked to finish third in the conference. Liberty received the second-most first-place votes, four, and 152 points in the poll. The Lady Flames matched a program record with 19 wins a season ago and finished as the ASUN Championship runner-up for the first time in school history.

LYNCHBURG, VA