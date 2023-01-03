Latest Pokémon News: Tera Raid event confirmed for Scarlet and Violet as Go player shows the power of free-to-play

Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering
Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
dotesports.com
How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends
With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed as five more Crown Zenith cards surface
Ahoy, Pokémon fans. Another news day is upon us, and it is a cracking one. The first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic of 2023 has been confirmed, and it’s all about Larvitar. If you wanted to kick off the new year by snagging a Shiny version of it, you’re in luck.
IGN
War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - Official Dragon Quest Tact Collaboration Trailer
Check out the trailer for the War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Dragon Quest Tact collaboration event, available now. Slime, Zoma, and Psaro will all be joining the fray as collaborative units in the tactical RPG War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.
dotesports.com
How to play LeBlanc carry in TFT Set 8
If you’re looking for some spicy comps to climb the ladder in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, then we have the perfect one for you. After almost a year after its latest appearance, LeBlanc has returned to the autobattler, with a new ability and three different traits. Despite being changed to a tier-three unit, the mage assassin maintained a similar identity in how she functions within the game mode.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
dotesports.com
When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?
Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com
Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage
The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
dotesports.com
These are the 3 best-performing bottom lane champion duos through League Patch 12.23
After a busy League of Legends preseason period, Riot Games is ramping up for yet another successful year on the Summoner’s Rift. The meta is still evolving in these early days, and with the game’s next patch coming next year, players are already preparing their perfect picks for solo queue.
dotesports.com
Xayah, Twisted Fate join detailed list of League Patch 13.1 buffs going live next week
With just one week remaining before the start of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, Riot Games has fully detailed what players can expect in the premiere patch of the year—with a few bonuses. After teasing the changes yesterday in the patch preview, Riot Phlox, designer on League’s...
dotesports.com
5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon
The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson discovers undetectable ‘rat spot’ on Broken Moon map
Apex Legends pro HisWattson’s prowess on the battlefield isn’t limited to competitive matches for FURIA Esports. He also decimates lobbies with his squad live on stream. In addition to the thrills and spills he entertains fans with along the way, HisWattson is no stranger to giving tips and advice; the latest of which was a broken ‘rat spot’ on the Broken Moon map.
dotesports.com
Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1
Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
dotesports.com
Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite?
As one of the most popular live-service games, Fortnite is constantly introducing new content to keep players engaged and entertained. With Winterfest 2022 just ending, Epic Games is back from its break and getting ready for the next major content update. In the meantime, however, the devs are still keeping things interesting by introducing the new Guardian Shield today.
dotesports.com
NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster
Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
Dave Bautista says it's a 'relief' that 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will mark his final time playing Drax: 'It wasn't all pleasant'
"I want to do more dramatic stuff," the wrestler-turned-actor who just recently starred in "Glass Onion," told GQ.
dotesports.com
Tyler1 slams Riot for taking too long to nerf ‘giga-broken’ League champs that inflate player ranks
Tyler1 is losing it again, and this time, he blasted Riot Games for how long they take to nerf overpowered League of Legends champions. Udyr, who he described as a “giga-broken,” is the champion he was talking about this time around. The energised Twitch star flipped out after encountering yet another player using the meta Jungle hero.
dotesports.com
IceFrog’s return? TI winner seemingly leaks Dota 2 developer is coming back to save the game
Dota 2 balance patches got noticeably more stale over the last year and a half, with even community figures doubting the lead developer’s, IceFrog, involvement with the game. The sudden decrease in the “wow-factor” changes in each patch made fans believe that the unknown developer could have taken a...
dotesports.com
This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience
Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.
Comments / 0