Latest Pokémon News: Tera Raid event confirmed for Scarlet and Violet as Go player shows the power of free-to-play

By Alex Tsiaoussidis
dotesports.com
 2 days ago
dotesports.com

Best dual lands in Magic: The Gathering

Magic: The Gathering has a unique resource system in the modern-day trading card game landscape. While other games have shifted to more consistent mana systems, Magic has stuck to using lands, which are cards you need to draw, as the primary way to generate resources. This has its benefits and...
dotesports.com

How to create and play a private match in Apex Legends

With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.
dotesports.com

How to play LeBlanc carry in TFT Set 8

If you’re looking for some spicy comps to climb the ladder in Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack!, then we have the perfect one for you. After almost a year after its latest appearance, LeBlanc has returned to the autobattler, with a new ability and three different traits. Despite being changed to a tier-three unit, the mage assassin maintained a similar identity in how she functions within the game mode.
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans

Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
dotesports.com

When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?

Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it. The Spellbound event marks the return of...
dotesports.com

Twitch goes down partly as users report widespread outage

The mega streaming platform Twitch went down for a majority of users today, with numerous people reporting that the site was not working for them. Twitch confirmed the outage itself on its Twitch support channel on Twitter and confirmed that it was investigating the issue. Users first started reporting issues with Twitch around 12pm CT, with the problems still present an hour later.
dotesports.com

5 of the Overwatch League’s legendary skins are leaving OW2’s in-game shop soon

The current selection of Overwatch League-themed legendary skins inside of Overwatch 2’s in-game shop is about to change, meaning players who want to nab them need to do so post-haste. The OWL Twitter account posted today that five specific skins currently on offer will be leaving the store in...
dotesports.com

Apex Legends pro HisWattson discovers undetectable ‘rat spot’ on Broken Moon map

Apex Legends pro HisWattson’s prowess on the battlefield isn’t limited to competitive matches for FURIA Esports. He also decimates lobbies with his squad live on stream. In addition to the thrills and spills he entertains fans with along the way, HisWattson is no stranger to giving tips and advice; the latest of which was a broken ‘rat spot’ on the Broken Moon map.
dotesports.com

Marksman buffs and nerfs of two other classes coming to ARAM in League Patch 13.1

Riot Games is shipping a bunch of ARAM changes for League of Legends in the upcoming Patch 13.1. One of the lead developers for the game, Riot Maxw3ll, released a set of changes yesterday coming to the Howling Abyss with the nearest update. Marksman champions will be getting buffed, while two other classes—assassins and bruisers—are targeted with the nerf hammer. Moreover, the death timers in levels 11-18 will be reduced by one second.
dotesports.com

Where to find the Guardian Shield in Fortnite?

As one of the most popular live-service games, Fortnite is constantly introducing new content to keep players engaged and entertained. With Winterfest 2022 just ending, Epic Games is back from its break and getting ready for the next major content update. In the meantime, however, the devs are still keeping things interesting by introducing the new Guardian Shield today.
dotesports.com

NiP enters VALORANT Game Changers scene with European roster

Ninjas in Pyjamas has returned to the EMEA region in VALORANT today with the signing of three female players in form of Paige “Padge” Thomas, Öykü “OYKU” Büyük, and Nelly “Raina” Sosobrado to compete in VCT Game Changers, Riot Games’ official competitive circuit for marginalized genders.
dotesports.com

This failed Kayn invade is peak League of Legends experience

Invades are high-risk, high-reward plays in League of Legends, which unfortunately go wrong more often than the players would like. One player experienced an invade that was the literal definition of a horrible play, and possibly of a typical League game. A League’s subreddit user named NeverSeenAMoose posted a short...
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ Spellbound collection event is finally giving Seer his Heirloom

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has announced the game’s next event: the Spellbound collection event. In a trailer released Wednesday morning on social media, Respawn revealed what Apex players can expect during the event. Spellbound will start on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and run through Jan. 24. There will be four week-long shop rotations during the even that offer new and old skins and other cosmetics.

