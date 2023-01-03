Read full article on original website
Legislature discussing possible override of Governor’s line-item vetoes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some tension seems to be brewing between the legislative and executive branches. And it could result in the legislature taking the rare step of overriding some of the Governor’s vetoes from last year. The State Supreme Court considered this same idea of line-item vetoes in...
Lawmakers return to the State Capitol for the 2023 legislative session
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are back in Jackson to start the 2023 legislative session. It will span three months, and we’ll be tracking the issues that matter most to you. Here are some of the issues discussed by leaders on day one. A new year but some deja...
Mississippi representative’s missing daughter found safe in Florida, according to police
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter has been found after going missing earlier this week. According to police in Alabama, where 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen, the teen was found safe in Bay County, Florida. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening,...
All Jackson Public Schools to resume classes virtually due to ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will resume classes virtually due to the city’s ongoing water crisis. According to the Jackson Public School District, 33 schools are reporting low or no water pressure. Because of this, the district says JPS will shift to virtual learning on Thursday, January 5, and Friday, January 6.
Flu case numbers drop in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is seeing a decrease in the number of flu cases for the first time in months. There’s some good news and some bad news. The good news is case numbers for the flu are dropping. The bad news is that those caught in this new wave could experience harsher symptoms.
Civil rights activist Ineva May Pittman dies in house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroyed a Valley North home, taking with it an icon in Mississippi Civil Rights history. Ineva May Pittman was found in her home by firefighters, who discovered her in a part of the house that was not burned. It happened in the 5000 block of...
