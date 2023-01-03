Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Terry L. Trew Sr., 62, Nebraska City
Terry L. Trew Sr., age 62 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Terry Lynn Trew was born on November 19, 1960 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Marion C. and Bethel C. (Rakes) Trew. He grew up in Nebraska City and graduated from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1978.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice dominates, sweeps past Fairbury
BEATRICE - Beatrice boys and girls basketball each added one more tick in the win column on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange and Orangemen hosted Fairbury at the O-Zone and each knocked off the Jeffs. The Lady Orange rolled to a 56-19 victory over Fairbury, picking up their seventh win...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate located in Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A missing Nebraska inmate has been located across the border in Iowa. 26-year-old Keith Duckett, who had gone missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs. He was then transported to the Pottawattamie County Jail. Duckett disappeared on December 16, 2022...
News Channel Nebraska
Student allegedly cuts, injures two others at Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area are investigating a high school cutting that resulted in two students getting injured. The Omaha Police Department said they are investigating a cutting where two students got injured at Burke High School. OPD said that around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty school resource...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80 Speedway holding auction of contents to prepare for closing
GREENWOOD, Neb. -- With I-80 Speedway closing in Greenwood, the business will be having an auction of their equipment. The online auction will start with the preview date on Jan. 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The bidding will go from Jan. 9 until Jan. 16 and will have staggering closing times for each of the five rings. Steffes Group, Inc. was hired to help with the auction.
News Channel Nebraska
Prison ordered after meth found in search for Linda Dillard
PAWNEE CITY - A Pawnee County judge sentenced James Money, 63, of Table Rock to two years in prison and a year of post-release supervision for possession in July of 2021. Court records say Nebraska State Patrol units served a search warrant for a 715 Road residence near Table Rock while investigating the disappearance of Linda Dillard. The Jefferson County woman was last seen near Table Rock in June of 2021.
News Channel Nebraska
Peru State survives Graceland's late-game run
PERU -- The Peru State men’s basketball team survived against Graceland 81-80 on Wednesday night. The Bobcats improve to 10-4 overall after starting scorching hot hitting five of five three point attempts. Graceland cut the lead to four early in the second half, but Lorenzo Anderson of Lithonia, Ga.,...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor Lambert stays positive as Plattsmouth endures its fourth winter of flood recovery
PLATTSMOUTH – For most Nebraskans the flood of 2019 officially ended when the Missouri River fell below flood stage nine months after heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt pushed through ice jams on the Platte River. The flood surge carved a hole 3,000 feet wide and 70 feet deep at Plattsmouth, knocking out the city’s wells and its treatment plant. For Plattsmouth, the struggle to recover continues even into 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Ralston apartment fire forces residents to evacuate
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a Ralston apartment complex forced residents to evacuate Monday afternoon. The Ralston and Omaha Fire Departments were dispatched around 2:00 p.m. to a six-unit complex off Main Street in Ralston. Ralston Fire told our partners at 6 News they had several reports of...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug- and firearm-related charges land Omaha man in prison for over 30 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Almost 38 years in prison was given to an Omaha man for drug- and firearm-related charges like possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 39-year-old Prince Spellman, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Wednesday. Spellman was charge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Spellman was convicted by a federal jury on Sept. 30, 2022, and sentenced to 450 months months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
News Channel Nebraska
NDCS: TSCI inmate assaulted multiple staff members
TECUMSEH, Neb. -- Nebraska authorities are investigating after an inmate allegedly assaulted several staff members at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. According to NDCS officials, the incident happened Monday, with one staff member receiving a serious injury. NDCS chief of staff Laura Strimple said the staff member required treatment at a local hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens in custody after crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three Lincoln teens were taken into custody after they reportedly stole a truck and hit another car with it. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of S 10th St. on Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha woman arrested after allegedly celebrating new year with gunshots
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is in custody for allegedly shooting into the air on New Year’s Eve. According to Omaha Police, Shotspotter detected a number of gunshots near 38th and Spaulding on Dec. 31. Officers say they found 17 shell casings on the patio and back...
News Channel Nebraska
Freezing temps result in slick conditions Wednesday
NEBRASKA CITY - Emergency crews were dispatched to Highway 75 and C Road this morning for an accident with minor injury. The occupant of the vehicle was safe inside a first responder's vehicle by the time firefighters arrived. She was checked out by the rescue squad. Snow plows were out...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: hundreds of traffic stops during New Year enforcement
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff's Office participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. During this time, the department had 279 traffic stops. The department issued 52 citations, had a total of 13 arrests including 3 felony drug arrests. The department went on 116 calls for service and investigated 5 accidents.
