WNCT
High hopes for Greenville, Pitt County economy in 2023
COMING UP AT 10 & 11: There are high hopes the 2023 economy for Greenville and Pitt County will be on the rebound after a tough year with COVID-19, inflation and other factors. WNCT's Caitlin Richards had this report at 6 and will share more on 9OYS News tonight. High...
WNCT
South Lenoir High School gym sustains storm damage to roof 6pm
The gymnasium at South Lenoir High School sustained damage during a storm that moved through there Wednesday afternoon.
WITN
Possible tornado Wednesday afternoon in Aurora
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) -As storms rolled through eastern Carolina Wednesday a possible tornado hit Aurora, Beaufort County. Richard Alligood captured it on camera and sent it to WITN. In the video, you can see what appears to be a tornado just left of the poles. There was some damage in...
Plane lands safely at Onslow Co. airport after emergency call
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — An American Airlines flight made a safe landing after an emergency call came in early Wednesday afternoon to Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. after the pilot of American Airlines flight 5971 reported smelling a burning odor coming from the cockpit. Emergency […]
2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together. ===== GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One aspect of covering the news is you run into a lot of bad news. […]
Beaufort County woman wins big in Cash 5 jackpot game
RALEIGH, N.C. – The odds were definitely in Laura Dorgan’s favor when the Washington resident won $225,538 on a $1 Cash 5 ticket. NC Education Lottery announced the win Wednesday. They said Dorgan purchased her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion at Washington Square Mall in Washington. She matched all five white balls […]
FOX Carolina
Missing Greenville Woman
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee announced on Instagram his plans to enter the 2023 draft. Harvest Hope Food Bank on White Horse Road reopened it's doors to clients today after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage to their facility.
newbernnow.com
Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Join CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. The employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics as of Jan. 3, 2023.
WNCT
Two injured, one seriously, in early-morning house fire
An early-morning house fire injured two people, one seriously, Monday in Lenoir County.
2 injured, 1 seriously, in eastern NC house fire
Crews arrived and found a heavy fire showing from the two-story home.
carolinacoastonline.com
First county baby of 2023 arrives
— Johanna and Kyle Riley of Havelock had not planned on being the parents of the first baby of 2023 for Carteret County, but that’s the way it played out Jan. 1 when their son, Mason Franklin Riley, arrived at 12:41 a.m. at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
WITN
Car catches fire in front of WITN’s Greenville studio
NCEL 01-01 Eastern Carolina's 2023 New Year Babies.
jocoreport.com
Accidents Continue At NC 42 East And Thanksgiving Fire Road Intersection
SELMA – There was another accident at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Road. This collision took place on Monday evening, just past sunset. A small SUV and eastbound compact pickup truck collided. North Side Fire responded along with two Johnston County EMS units. The pickup...
wcti12.com
Pitt County teen found dead in Richmond County motel room
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Pitt County teenager was found dead in a Richmond County motel room on Dec. 19, 2022. Police said that evidence suggests that it was due to some sort of drug overdose. Allison Johnson was first reported as a runaway juvenile on Dec. 6, 2022.
WITN
Two fires within four days erupt in Beaufort County neighborhood
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two fires have broken out in less than a week just three blocks apart in Beaufort County. On New Year’s Eve day, a couple lost their belongings and three dogs to a fire that started in the kitchen of their home in the Rosedale subdivision off of Highway 264 outside of Washington.
wcti12.com
Storm damages South Lenoir High School, no injuries reported
DEEP RUN, Lenoir County — Thunderstorms across our area knocked down trees and damaged homes, schools and businesses this afternoon. In Ernul, one church is figuring out what to do next after the storm left damage across its property and South Lenoir High School has its roof blown off the gymnasium.
‘Pirate Nation really stepped up’: ECU football ticket sales increase in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina football season ticket sales for the 2022 season increased by 15% from the year before, Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in his most recent “From the Helm” update. Gilbert said the Pirates finished the season with 15,835 season tickets sold. He noted that the Pirates sold the most […]
Jacksonville police chief discusses ways to tamper crime after seeing 2022 numbers
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The beginning of a year is a time of reflection for many. Jacksonville Police Department Chief Mike Yaniero looked over their crime rate numbers for last year and noticed some differences. The burglary and theft rates rose in 2022 while murder rates went down slightly. Last year, five people were murdered […]
newbernnow.com
Board of Aldermen Approve Salary Increase, City Employees Still Underpaid
The City of New Bern hired Piedmont Triad Regional Council (PTRC) to conduct a market salary study of their workforce in February 2022 and it continued through until this the first week in December. The study compared the city’s pay scale with benchmark cities that included Clayton, Craven County, Goldsboro, Greenville, Havelock, Jacksonville, Kinston, Morehead City, Pitt County, Rocky Mount, Statesville, Wake County, Washington, Wilmington, Wilson, and Greenville Util. Com.
WITN
New Year’s Day brought the sudden death of a Pitt County Schools Elementary teacher
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students of Ridgewood Elementary are walking the halls with heavy hearts after losing one of their teachers, Mrs. Cherry McKnight. Kylie Ormond, one of McKnight’s childhood friends says, “I loved her and it’s very special to see how many other lives she touched in that way.”
