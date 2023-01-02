CES 2023 | MediaTek Genio 700 unveiled as new IoT platform with dual display and USB 3.2 Gen1 support

Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy F04 launches as a fresh, speedy addition to the Indian Android smartphone despite its stale spec list
This first week of January is, as always, marked by debuts for the most cutting-edge of consumer technology. Nevertheless, Samsung has chosen to provide a jarring contrast with the Galaxy F04, which purports to pack all a smartphone buyer might want, albeit with nothing that has not been seen before.
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 launch as upgraded ANC TWS earbuds with first-gen Dynaudio tuning, spatial audio and LHDC 5.0
Accessory Android Audio Launch OnePlus Software Wearable. The new Buds Pro 2 have launched with a design along the signature bulbous lines of their predecessors; however, their main specs and features will bring waves of déjà vu to those who have ever seriously considered buying the Enco X2s from OnePlus' parent company OPPO.
Samsung Bespoke Infinite Line column smart refrigerator launches globally with Auto Open Door
Samsung has launched the new Bespoke Infinite Line column refrigerator globally. The appliance is available in fridge, freezer and wine cellar models, with the ability to combine various modules. A Flex Pantry drawer allows you to store food in different conditions to the rest of the refrigerator. The wine cellar has a Triple Temperature Zone and climate controls to keep your wine as fresh as possible.
TSMC claims to be right on track with 3nm chip production during fab expansion announcement
TSMC's most advanced market-ready 3nm node is thought to result in next-gen chips such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm and Apple's M2 Pro. Now, the semiconductor behemoth has marked what it claims as a "key milestone" in its production, with the "volume expansion" of its Fab 18 (phase 8) for the purpose at the STSP.
IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch available globally as Apple Watch Ultra lookalike
The IWO PRO DT8 Ultra+ smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a similar design to the Apple Watch Ultra, with a large display, thicker watch body and an interchangeable tubular silicone strap. Also known as the DT8 Ultra Pro, the wearable has a 2.13-in (~54 mm) display with a 420 x 485 px display, surrounded by a slim bezel. You can control the device via a rotary crown and hotkey on the sides of the watch, allowing shortcuts like starting exercise.
First Google Pixel 7a live appearance reveals two major upgrades over the Pixel 6a
The Pixel 7a is expected to debut later in the year. Months ahead of that, however, the mid-range phone has now made its first live appearance in the wild, following in the footsteps of recent Google devices. Android Google Pixel Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Google devices have a habit of...
Sony Honda PlayStation 5 EV Afeela to actually launch with Fortnite's Epic as gaming partner
The Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) joint venture announced its electric vehicle brand - Afeela - and presented the first prototype under its strategy to fuse electric transportation with augmented reality and entertainment. While previously Sony teased that Afeela may support the PlayStation 5 ecosystem, SHM's first gaming partnership is actually with Fortnite's Epic Games and its Unreal Engine platform.
Deal | Crucial X8 4 TB portable SSD now 48% off on Amazon
Available in three capacities, specifically 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, the Crucial X8 portable SSD was designed to handle both heat and cold, shocks, vibration, and drops up to 7.5 feet. Compatible via USB-C and USB-A with a wide range of devices that run on Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android, it comes covered with a 3-year warranty and provides read speeds up to 1050 MB/s. Now, the 4 TB is 48% off on Amazon and the 2 TB variant is also discounted by more than 40%.
Anbernic RG35XX: 3.5-inch retro gaming handheld orderable from US$59.99 in three colours
Anbernic is now selling the RG35XX, which debuted last month. As with other Anbernic gaming handhelds, the RG35XX has a 3.5-inch display, plus a low-powered ARM-based chipset. According to the company, the small IPS display operates at 640 x 480 pixels and is fully laminated. Meanwhile, the chipset features four...
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 mobile crash and burn in Geekbench debut; bad drivers or low wattage likely to blame
Nvidia announced its entire Ada Lovelace laptop lineup at CES 2023. Everything from the top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 4090 to the RTX 4050 was announced. The company also made lofty claims about its performance, stating the GeForce RTX 4070 can perform on par with the RTX 3080 Ti with a third of the power consumption. That claim remains to be verified; meanwhile, its siblings, the GeForce RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 have been tested on Geekbench, shortly after the latter was found to be up to 20% faster than the GeForce RTX 3060 in one 3DMark test.
Rumored Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price leak out of South Korea suggests the cheapest Galaxy S23 model could be US$899
The rumored Korean prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been shared on Twitter. It’s alleged that the prices come from Korea’s SKTelecom, but it also could be the work of a random tipster, so a pinch of salt needs to be taken with the details. If the Samsung Galaxy S23 prices are true, then it will be a somewhat expected price increase considering the supposed upgraded specifications:
