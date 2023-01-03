Read full article on original website
Off the Record: Bruins ‘All In’ on Trade Market, Devils Target Young Star (+)
The feel around the NHL is that the Boston Bruins will be all in for Patrice Bergeron at or before the NHL trade Deadline. The NHL trade market is ready to pick up, but sudden uncertainty over the projected salary cap for the 2023-24 season and beyond has created a holding pattern.
Yardbarker
Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins
Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
NBC Sports
How leadership of Bergeron, Foligno helped Bruins in Winter Classic win
BOSTON -- The Winter Classic isn't just another regular season game. It's much more than that. And through two periods of Monday afternoon's matchup at Fenway Park, the Boston Bruins were facing the possibility of suffering their most disappointing loss of the season. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 1-0 lead...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Ullmark, Trade Chips, Winter Classic & More
As has been the case this season, the Boston Bruins continue to fight through adversity to win games and collect points and last week was no different. Following a week where they went 2-0-1, the Black and Gold find themselves still at the top of the NHL standings with the best record and most points as we close in on the halfway point of the 2022-23 season.
Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk not traveling with team after fracturing fibula
After scoring two goals to become the hero of the Winter Classic, Jake DeBrusk may miss some serious time. The Boston Bruins forward was seen in a walking boot after the game, and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff is reporting that DeBrusk has a fractured fibula. Head coach Jim Montgomery...
This immersive drone video takes viewers on a tour of the Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Most of the action during Monday’s Winter Classic showdown between the Bruins and Penguins plays out on the frozen sheet at Fenway Park, but there’s plenty more going on behind the scenes — especially through the labyrinth across and underneath the legendary ballpark. The NHL (and some...
Bleacher Report
NHL Trade Block Big Board for January 2023
The NHL's March 3 trade deadline is just two months away. While there will be an increase in player movement leading up to that date, we can also expect a rise in media speculation over potential trade candidates in the coming weeks. Most of the players who could be on...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Bruins And Penguins Players Ready For Winter Classic
The stage is set for the 2023 Winter Classic; will the weather cooperate?. That, the latest NHL news and NHL trade rumors in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Even though they got a point in their last game before the 2023 Winter Classic today, the Boston Bruins were still disappointed to end 2022 with a loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Can they use that disappointment as motivation today at Fenway Park?
Yardbarker
Blues’ Must Watch Games in January 2023
The St. Louis Blues enter January with a number of issues. Injuries have become a problem as they’ll be without Torey Krug, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ryan O’Reilly for this entire month. On top of this, they’re four points out of a playoff spot with no consistency in sight.
Bleacher Report
4 Win-Win Trades for the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL Contenders
The 2022-23 NHL season is the first full campaign for the Chicago Blackhawks under general manager Kyle Davidson's roster rebuild. After a promising start, they sit last in the overall standings with eight wins in 36 games entering their Jan. 3 contest with the Tampa Bay Lightning. When Davidson took...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Tested for PEDs Morning After Star's 71-Point Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still riding the high of Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point performance in Monday's overtime win against the Chicago Bulls, but the players were in for a surprise on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Jamal Collier, the Cavs confirmed that they were tested for performance-enhancing drugs this afternoon. Mitchell...
Bleacher Report
Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.
Bleacher Report
Red Sox Twitter Celebrates Rafael Devers' Reported 11-Year, $331M Contract Extension
Boston Red Sox fans can breathe a sigh of relief after the team will reportedly agree to a long-term contract with star third baseman Rafael Devers. In 2018, with Betts, Bogaerts and Devers, I would've predicted Devers as the least likely to stay in Boston his whole career. But at least they kept one? Gigantic moment for the Red Sox, and a timely one amidst a lackluster offseason. <a href="https://t.co/uQOY1bgV3l">https://t.co/uQOY1bgV3l</a>
MLB
Fenway shines in Bruins' Winter Classic victory
BOSTON, MA -- On a day when Fenway Park is usually hibernating for the winter, it instead played host to hockey's jewel event as the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins squared off. For the first time since 2010, the NHL's Winter Classic returned to the Major League's oldest and most venerated stadium as 39,243 delirious fans decked out in black-and-gold cheered as Boston defeated Pittsburgh, 2-1, behind two goals from winger Jake DeBrusk.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could 'Set the Market' for Lakers, More at Trade Deadline
As the Toronto Raptors continue to fall further down the Eastern Conference standings, many teams are keeping an eye on what they are going to do leading up to the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet.ca, one NBA source said the Raptors will be the "first domino"...
Bleacher Report
NBA: Cavs' Donovan Mitchell Committed Lane Violation on Putback to Force OT vs. Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation en route to his putback layup after a purposely missed free throw to force overtime in his team's 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, per the NBA's Last Two Minute report. The comment from the league reads as...
Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
NBC Sports
This ice-level video of DeBrusk's Winter Classic game-winning goal is great
Jake DeBrusk played the role of hero for the Boston Bruins in their 2023 Winter Classic matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park. The Bruins entered the game as the second-highest scoring team in the NHL, and yet they didn't find the back of the net until 7:46 into the third period when DeBrusk scored from the low slot. It was the type of greasy goal that's become commonplace in these outdoor matchups when the ice conditions are not as strong as a normal game.
CBS Sports
Winter Classic 2023: Bruins, Penguins wear throwback MLB uniforms to honor historic Red Sox, Pirates teams
The Boston Bruins arrived in style for the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. When the Bruins got off of their team bus, all of the team's players were dressed in full Boston Red Sox uniforms complete with stirrups. Some players even carried baseball bats and gloves with...
Yardbarker
