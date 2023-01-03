There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.

