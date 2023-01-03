Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
28 Years Later, Twister Is Getting A Sequel With A Fitting Title
There’s a lot to love about the 1996 cult favorite disaster film Twister: its Oscar-nominated visual effects, flying cows, and an epic declaration of love in the middle of a storm. In the film, Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton play spouses Jo and Bill, storm-chasers who designed a device (aka Dorothy) to revolutionize tornado research together. But, Bill leaves both the marriage and the design process, leaving Jo to work on Dorothy all alone. In the middle of asking Jo to sign their divorce papers, they end up chasing a massive tornado and reconnecting.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
902K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0