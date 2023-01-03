Read full article on original website
The "House of Mayors" has left the city!
(MURFREESBORO) The 1850 victorian mansion that was known as "The House of Mayors" is now only a memory. Under the long arm of the excavator, the final row of bricks along with insulation and wooden beams crashed into a pile at the corner of Spring and Bell Streets. Endless rows...
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council Scheduled for Thursday
THERE WILL BE A SPECIAL CALLED MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE AT CITY HALL, 700 NORTH GARDEN STREET, COLUMBIA, TN IN THE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AT 5:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023 TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING ITEM OF BUSINESS: ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR THE POSITIONS OF MAYOR AND VICE MAYOR.
2023 Red Cross Heroes Breakfast
Fri. (March 10, 2023) 7:30 - 9:00AM Heart of Tennessee RED CROSS HEROES BREAKFAST in MTSU's Student Union Building (1768 MTSU Blvd.). The 2023 honoree is Mark Pirtle and the Volunteer Spotlight recipient is Dr. Gloria Bonner. This annual event is a time of both recognition and awareness. We look forward to celebrating the work of our volunteers, honoring our 2023 Hero and highlighting the Red Cross mission. CLICK HERE to register.
Plan pitched to redevelop Belle Meade Kroger site
A new vision for property surrounding the Belle Meade Kroger would replace a decades-old strip mall with residential towers, retail locations and an extension of the Richland Creek Greenway.Development firm AJ Capital Partners is behind the proposal for the Belle Meade Plaza site, which was recently submitted to the Nashville Planning Department.Why it matters: The project would transform a section of Harding Pike near White Bridge Road.Details: Several new structures would be built on the 10.5-acre site, including five one-to-two-story retail buildings along Harding Pike.A series of towers ranging from 11-15 stories would house up to 120 condos and 380...
Body found near Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department confirmed a body has been found along the bank of the Cumberland River. According to NFD, crews were dispatched to 1318 Adams Street after receiving a call that a body was found. A boat was dispatched to retrieve the victim, and the body will be turned over to the Metro Nashville Police Department upon recovery.
Nashville market shifts in ‘favor of renters’ in 2023
A local market expert shares his biggest predictions for 2023, and why the market has shifted in favor of renters.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
Rutherford County and Metro Nashville School Students Begin Healthcare Careers through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas today recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood...
As Nashville closes encampment, it’s a new era for Brookmeade Park and a major adjustment for residents
“It’s just part of life, I guess,” says Becky Salts. She’s one of the last people to leave the encampment at Brookmeade Park. “You get used to seeing the same people every day — and they’re all gone.”. On this day in December, the sun...
FOL Annual Luncheon at Woman's Club
Sat. (Jan. 28, 2023) 11:00AM Friends of Linebaugh Annual Luncheon at the Woman's Club (221 E. College St.). Author Ken Vanderpool will be the 2023 featured speaker. Vanderpool is the author of five novels in the Music City Murder series which have been optioned by Chase Chenowith and Hollywood’s Back Fence Productions. Vanderpool is a life-long fan of Crime Suspense and Thriller fiction who began to write his own in 2006 following an eye-opening medical procedure. Vanderpool’s books will be for sale at the luncheon, and he will gladly autograph purchased books. Vanderpool has generously donated copies of each novel to be given away as door prizes at the luncheon.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
One person is dead in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective confirmed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The body is currently inside a white vehicle on the scene, police confirm. A dark, four-door sedan was seen leaving the...
UPDATE: Missing Shelbyville Woman Safely Located
(SHELBYVILLE, TENN.) UPDATE - In nearby Bedford County, a woman who’s been missing since Christmas Eve has been located. Shelbyville Police confirmed that Celia Caitlin Nunn was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe. Nunn, who is in her late twenties, was previously listed as a missing / endangered...
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
Flooding destroys everything in local nonprofit thrift shop
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Middle Tennessee nonprofit is continuing to make a difference in the community despite a recent hurdle during the holidays. “Everything has to be discarded. It is just a slow process,” said Portland C.A.R.E.S volunteer, Alison Serdoner. On Christmas Eve everything in the Portland C.A.R.E.S...
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
