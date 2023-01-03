Sat. (Jan. 28, 2023) 11:00AM Friends of Linebaugh Annual Luncheon at the Woman's Club (221 E. College St.). Author Ken Vanderpool will be the 2023 featured speaker. Vanderpool is the author of five novels in the Music City Murder series which have been optioned by Chase Chenowith and Hollywood’s Back Fence Productions. Vanderpool is a life-long fan of Crime Suspense and Thriller fiction who began to write his own in 2006 following an eye-opening medical procedure. Vanderpool’s books will be for sale at the luncheon, and he will gladly autograph purchased books. Vanderpool has generously donated copies of each novel to be given away as door prizes at the luncheon.

