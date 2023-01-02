ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger revealed in new role – as CNN political pundit

Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been hired by CNN as a senior political commentator.Mr Kinzinger, 44, a staunch critic of former president Donald Trump, served in the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The Illinois representative’s term in Congress ended earlier this week after being a member of the House for over a decade.“Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the US House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District,” the network said in a statement.His new stint comes at a time CNN is going...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

CNN’s Erin Burnett Bristles at Republican’s ‘Young Lady’ Comment

It was a rocky first appearance on CNN for Republican Rep. Troy Nehls—who inspired near-immediate pushback by addressing veteran host Erin Burnett as “young lady.”The interview was conducted amid continued chaos as Republicans continue to disagree about who should become the next Speaker of the House. Nehls, a supporter of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), also cheekily referred to his maiden voyage on the “Clinton News Network”—a comment Burnett declared “a bit rude.”Just before the confrontation, the CNN host asked Nehls if negotiators in his party, like Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) were making any progress in winning over the likes...
The Independent

Kimberly Guilfoyle nagged Jan 6 rally organisers about $60,000 fee for introducing Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-Fox News personality who is now Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend, was quite adamant about making sure she received a $60,000 speaking fee for her role at the White House rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol attack, newly-released transcripts show. The House select committee investigating the insurrection on Tuesday released several transcripts - including one of a deposition by GOP fundraiser and organiser Caroline Wren.In her deposition, Ms Wren was asked about emails in which Ms Guilfoyle made repeated enquiries about the speaking fee, both in the days before the rally and following the rally, at the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”

The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Is Throwing Fashion Hints That Her Husband Is Going to Challenge Donald Trump for President

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The fight for the Republican Party nomination for the Oval Office might have just gotten started without a second contender even officially entering the race. It looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis wife, Casey, is giving subtle clues with her very first-lady fashions.  At her husband’s second Florida gubernatorial inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See the photo HERE.) She chose a mint-green Alex Perry design with a sheath-dress silhouette and an attached cape at the...
FLORIDA STATE

