Jan. 6 transcript reveals more about Sen. Mike Lee’s effort to keep Trump in office
The Jan. 6 committee released a transcript of its interview with Cleta Mitchell, in which Mitchell said the proposal to send alternate slates of electors to Congress “was actually Mike Lee’s idea.”
Senator Ben Sasse wrapping up work in Washington D.C., becomes UF president early February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senator Ben Sasse is wrapping up his work in Washington D.C. ahead of taking over as president of the University of Florida. On Tuesday, Sasse made his farewell speech on the floor of the senate. He did not directly refer to the reason he is leaving,...
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance
Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Senior Army officer who sparred with Tucker Carlson honorably discharged
A senior Army officer who had his retirement plans on hold during an inspector general investigation into social media interactions with conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson, has been honorably discharged without reprimand.
Trump's New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago: Who was there (and who wasn't)?
PALM BEACH — Former President Donald Trump rang in the New Year on Saturday night with hundreds of Mar-a-Lago members and a few political cronies. In past years, Hollywood celebrities have attended Trump's annual A-list New Year's Eve party at the Palm Beach club. But this year, the most notable, high-profile figures attending...
As Gov. DeSantis Prepares To Approve Constitutional Carry in Florida, Gov. Newsom Reminds GOP That Guns Are #1 Killer
Guns overtake cancer and cars as #1 killer of kids. On December 16, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis gave his most recent commitment to approving the constitutional carry of handguns in the Sunshine State, declaring his readiness to approve the legislation.
Anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger revealed in new role – as CNN political pundit
Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger has been hired by CNN as a senior political commentator.Mr Kinzinger, 44, a staunch critic of former president Donald Trump, served in the House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The Illinois representative’s term in Congress ended earlier this week after being a member of the House for over a decade.“Kinzinger joins CNN with extensive experience in GOP politics, having recently retired from the US House of Representatives after serving six terms representing Illinois’ Sixteenth Congressional District,” the network said in a statement.His new stint comes at a time CNN is going...
CNN’s Erin Burnett Bristles at Republican’s ‘Young Lady’ Comment
It was a rocky first appearance on CNN for Republican Rep. Troy Nehls—who inspired near-immediate pushback by addressing veteran host Erin Burnett as “young lady.”The interview was conducted amid continued chaos as Republicans continue to disagree about who should become the next Speaker of the House. Nehls, a supporter of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), also cheekily referred to his maiden voyage on the “Clinton News Network”—a comment Burnett declared “a bit rude.”Just before the confrontation, the CNN host asked Nehls if negotiators in his party, like Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC) were making any progress in winning over the likes...
Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign, insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.
Kimberly Guilfoyle nagged Jan 6 rally organisers about $60,000 fee for introducing Trump
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-Fox News personality who is now Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend, was quite adamant about making sure she received a $60,000 speaking fee for her role at the White House rally that preceded the January 6 Capitol attack, newly-released transcripts show. The House select committee investigating the insurrection on Tuesday released several transcripts - including one of a deposition by GOP fundraiser and organiser Caroline Wren.In her deposition, Ms Wren was asked about emails in which Ms Guilfoyle made repeated enquiries about the speaking fee, both in the days before the rally and following the rally, at the...
Republicans at Turning Point USA Are Drawn to Florida’s Ron DeSantis, As Tucker Carlson Says “I’m Not Endorsing Anybody”
The tide continues to shift in DeSantis' favor. On December 17, speaking at the Turning Point USA gathering of conservative Republicans, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson stated that he won't be endorsing anybody for the presidential campaign in 2024. It's yet another suggestion from a senior figure in the conservative media that the one-term former president Donald Trump is falling out of favor.
Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Is Throwing Fashion Hints That Her Husband Is Going to Challenge Donald Trump for President
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The fight for the Republican Party nomination for the Oval Office might have just gotten started without a second contender even officially entering the race. It looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis wife, Casey, is giving subtle clues with her very first-lady fashions. At her husband’s second Florida gubernatorial inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See the photo HERE.) She chose a mint-green Alex Perry design with a sheath-dress silhouette and an attached cape at the...
Hope Hicks, former Trump aide, on Jan. 6: ‘We all look like domestic terrorists now’
Hope Hicks, who was a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, told an aide to Ivanka Trump that “we all look like domestic terrorists now” as the Capitol riot unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. In texts released by the House Jan. 6 committee, Hicks expressed concern about...
‘Stars have aligned for Jackson’: Mayor announces $800M in federal funding for water, sewer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flanked by two poster boards highlighting Jackson’s water struggles over the years, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba stood in front of the press to announce some good news. On Thursday, the mayor held a press briefing to formally announce that roughly $800 million in federal funding...
