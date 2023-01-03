ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

wyso.org

Soundbites: Gas/Jay Dot Wright

Good songs don’t have to be epic. They don’t have to be near overproduced blowouts. They can be basic in construction, and that’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing regarding Rap music. What’s also really good is this year old cut from East Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
wyso.org

Soundbites: Candy Barz

Usually, in this series (I know, it’s new. Well, it’s a remix of an old idea of mine.), I would highlight one song. A special, really good single from a promising artist. But, sometimes, I run across artists that are so, once again, special, that I have to highlight more than one item. The artist that’s the subject of this Soundbites fits that bill.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
wyso.org

Hollywood Gaming at Dayton opens new sports betting venue

On Monday, the casino held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new sports betting venue. The venue, Barstool Sportsbook, isn’t quite finished yet, but it’s already busy. Currently, the venue has a wagering counter and kiosks open for people to place their wagers. If you don’t want to visit the casino, you can also use the Barstool Sportsbook app.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage

Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
KETTERING, OH
Ledford Writes

Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this February

Yes! You read it correctly... Adam Sandler is coming to Cincinnati this February 2023. He is back on tour with his renowned show "Adam Sandler Live". It's exciting to see him back on stage to perform and to make us all laugh like no tomorrow. His show is filled with hilarious comedy, original songs, and non-stop laughter.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New movie set to film in Eden Park

Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Holmes leads Dayton against Saint Joseph's (PA)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton's 69-55 win over the Davidson Wildcats. The Flyers have gone 8-0 in home games. Dayton is third in the A-10...
DAYTON, OH

