4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
Related
wyso.org
Soundbites: Gas/Jay Dot Wright
Good songs don’t have to be epic. They don’t have to be near overproduced blowouts. They can be basic in construction, and that’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing regarding Rap music. What’s also really good is this year old cut from East Dayton...
wyso.org
Speaking Suns on their latest single, social consciousness in lyrics and being based in Yellow Springs.
WYSO music intern Peter Day spoke with Jake Diebold and Dylan Sage of Speaking Suns on December 20, 2022. In the interview, Diebold and Sage share how they met one another and began to play together with the other members of Speaking Suns, which include David Byrne, Than Reed, Jay Teilhet and Rory Papania.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
wyso.org
Soundbites: Candy Barz
Usually, in this series (I know, it’s new. Well, it’s a remix of an old idea of mine.), I would highlight one song. A special, really good single from a promising artist. But, sometimes, I run across artists that are so, once again, special, that I have to highlight more than one item. The artist that’s the subject of this Soundbites fits that bill.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
dayton.com
Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location
The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
wyso.org
Hollywood Gaming at Dayton opens new sports betting venue
On Monday, the casino held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new sports betting venue. The venue, Barstool Sportsbook, isn’t quite finished yet, but it’s already busy. Currently, the venue has a wagering counter and kiosks open for people to place their wagers. If you don’t want to visit the casino, you can also use the Barstool Sportsbook app.
Crews tackle fire in Kettering garage
Crews were sent to the 900 block of East Stroop Road, between Akerman Boulevard and Mengel Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a garage had caught fire. The garage was attached to a home.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
wyso.org
DeWine joins Biden to celebrate big money to come for Cincinnati's Brent Spence Bridge
Gov. Mike DeWine is joining President Biden in Covington, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon to talk about a huge check coming for the repair and replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati. The federal money for the five-year project is nearly half of the $3.6 billion it’s expected to cost.
Huber Heights to host 4th annual MLK Unity Walk
HUBER HEIGHTS — The city of Huber Heights will be hosting the fourth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Walk this month. The event takes place on MLK Day, Jan. 16, and will start on the track at Wayne High School at 9:30 a.m. The walk will be followed...
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this February
Yes! You read it correctly... Adam Sandler is coming to Cincinnati this February 2023. He is back on tour with his renowned show "Adam Sandler Live". It's exciting to see him back on stage to perform and to make us all laugh like no tomorrow. His show is filled with hilarious comedy, original songs, and non-stop laughter.
WKRC
Instruments worth thousands stolen from music store days before opening in Tri-State
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - A music shop with customers around the world is struck by a thief just weeks after relocating to the Tri-State. The Mandolin Store had not even had the chance to open before thousands of dollars’ worth of instruments were stolen. The crime was caught on...
2 shot in Dayton: Search for suspect underway
Officers were called to the 800 block of Oldfield Avenue on reports of two men shooting at each other. When officers arrived on the scene, they found at two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
How large temperature swings can affect your health
“One of the easy ways to kind of tell the difference, if you have a fever, it's not allergies. That's a nice easy one, but a lot of times they can mimic each other.”
FOX Sports
Holmes leads Dayton against Saint Joseph's (PA)
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-7, 0-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (10-5, 2-0 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Dayton plays the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks after Daron Holmes scored 32 points in Dayton's 69-55 win over the Davidson Wildcats. The Flyers have gone 8-0 in home games. Dayton is third in the A-10...
