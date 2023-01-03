Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Gives Out Underrated First-Person Shooter for Free
A first-person shooter game that has flown under the radar since releasing back in 2021 is now available to download for free on the Epic Games Store. For more than a week at this point, Epic's PC marketplace has been doling out new, free titles on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already seen quite a bit of variety in terms of genre, today's offer is.
Epic's latest free game is the next best thing to a new Fallout
You have 24 hours to get this Fallout-inspired tactical RPG for free
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
Digital Trends
The Hitman trilogy is turning into one $70 collection this month
Io Interactive is making a major change to how Hitman players access the series’ most recent trilogy. On January 26, Hitman 3 will turn into Hitman: World of Assassination, a $70 collection featuring Hitman, Hitman 2, and Hitman 3. The shift likely won’t come as too much of a...
Chained Echoes is the perfect modern-day ‘retro’ RPG
There’s something so nostalgic about a retro-style, pixel art RPG. They’re always so reminiscent of a golden age of gaming - think Chrono Trigger, Earthbound and Phantasy Star IV. These were the classics that many gamers of a certain generation grew up on, and their legacy continues to shine through in modern RPGs today.
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
The making of BioShock: How Irrational Games created an FPS that's still celebrated 15 years on
This year marked the 15th anniversary of BioShock, Retro Gamer looks back on the development of the celebrated FPS
Atomic Heart Multiplayer Feature Abandoned
Mundfish's upcoming FPS RPG Atomic Heart is set to release next month, but what became of its multiplayer feature?
IGN
Guntech 2 - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
Guntech 2 is a retro-inspired shoot-em-up game featuring old-school classic shooter fun in a fast, frantic, and action-packed gameplay experience. You can play in single-player or couch co-op mode with up to 4 players. Its retro-style twin-stick controls, amazing graphics, smooth gameplay, and phenomenal audio offers players the ultimate blast from the past on a modern system. Guntech 2 is available now on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, Mac, and Linux.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Wins Labor of Love Award at Steam Awards 2022
Perhaps somewhat in thanks to its turbulent launch period, Cyberpunk 2077 has been given the Labor of Love award at the Steam Awards 2022. Steam published the winners of its player-voted awards, and while Elden Ring took the overall Game of the Year position, Cyberpunk 2077 also made an appearance in what's essentially the most improved game category.
game-news24.com
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
game-news24.com
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Features Seer Heirloom and Control Mode, Beggins January 11th
Apex Legends has already started collecting items for its first collection event of 2023 with Spellbound, an event which combines fantasy-esque skins with event items for grabs. The event runs from 11 – 25 Jan. As for every other event, Respawn Entertainment released a trailer which showcases what has...
game-news24.com
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
Naughty Dog teases The Last of Us multiplayer game news with new art
The Last of Us multiplayer game is still alive and well, and Naughty Dog is planning some kind of announcement for it later in the year, as the team gears up to celebrate the survival horror game’s 10th anniversary in June. The news comes in a new blog post from Naughty Dog that essentially just teases the announcement of an announcement, though it does have a piece of intriguing concept art as well.
tryhardguides.com
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
game-news24.com
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
