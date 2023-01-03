Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Now, there are 2 more games that will add to Game Pass today
Today, “State in Bed” was unexpectedly added to Game Pass subscription that is already available. It sounds like its not the only game that will get used to the subscription today. A Twitter user noticed that the possibility of adding games to the subscription was unknown. At the...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
King's Field: How FromSoftware’s first game started a cycle that's still in motion
From King's Field to Elden Ring, there's more to the cycle of mythology than you may have realized
IGN
War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - Official Dragon Quest Tact Collaboration Trailer
Check out the trailer for the War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Dragon Quest Tact collaboration event, available now. Slime, Zoma, and Psaro will all be joining the fray as collaborative units in the tactical RPG War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.
‘Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)’: When does season 3 come out?
Many anime fans are currently floundering about, wondering what to watch with the seasonal end of shows such as “Chainsaw Man.”. Alas, there is a silver lining, as the return of other shows like “Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)” is practically around the corner. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘Demon...
game-news24.com
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
game-news24.com
Zeraora VSTAR, Radiant Eternatus and more cards emerged from Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith
The Pokemon TCG Crown Zenith set has been the talk of the town since the announcement in November 2022. This is the last set of cards that are based on the Pokemon Sword and Shield era. Although the release date for Jan. 20 has been out for months, crown Zenith cards have been appearing on the internet in waves, including an VSTAR Lucario, Altaria, and more.
game-news24.com
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
game-news24.com
Metal Slug 3 in the classic test (Xbox)
Metal Slug finally to the Xbox! The furious 2D destruction orgy with detailed backgrounds, funny animations and non-stop action makes the shooters smile. Then the standard applies to a standard Neo Geo port that is complemented with nice mini-games. The continue unit is different from the PS2 counterpart: If you’ve used up all the lives up to the continue screen, you’ll begin at the same time as usual, but at least ten times. As a result, genre beginners prefer endless continue PS2.
game-news24.com
Silent Hill has At least 3 Unannounced Projects in Development Rumors
Asked in a thread on ResetEra, they revealed that the projects are separate from The Short Message. There are at least three Silent Hill projects which haven’t yet been announced, including The Short Message. Yes, really! But one of them has already died. Konami has announced the remake of...
game-news24.com
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
game-news24.com
Nintendo: Here are the titles that Japanese fans want to transform into anime
Many Japanese want to see different franchises Of Nintendo transformed into anime. Speith is Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That result was obtained from a survey conducted by Anime Anime in Japan. 1,609 people responded. Of the ten entries in the ranking, five are covered in intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three are on the podium.
game-news24.com
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic
Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
game-news24.com
Lobbies for everyone: Apex Legends will finally answer one of the biggest demands of the competitive community
The Apex Legends players got some extra magic with the first major event of 2023. Yes, Spellbound will have the right cosmetics, the return of control, and a Seer Heirloom, which players must pursue. Apex players have lobbied Respawn for a long time now, so they can be formed and...
game-news24.com
The two first two games are being added for free
In the second season of The Wizard of Dawn of Death, two games will be delisted from digital storefronts in the same manner (pic: IO Interactive). On the basis of the January Freelancer update, IO Interactive is going to stream the Hitman trilogy so you can buy all three for a price of one.
ComicBook
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
game-news24.com
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
game-news24.com
Riot created a new maps of the Valorant
It wasn’t a mystery that a new VALORANT map was launched in the city and Riot released some visuals to tease its release. Even though it is hard to understand what’s happening in this regard, a new and brief tease will come out on January 5, 2023. In...
game-news24.com
Atomic Heart writers promise a mind-blowing optimisation on Xbox One
The release of Atomic Heart has already begun a few weeks ago, and developers are sharing their project’s information with journalists. They’ve previously said they won’t make Cyberpunk 2077 bugs at launch, and that could sluggle some serious questions with the games’ optimization for consoles. In a new interview in the Wccftech portal, the developers of Atomic Heart touched on the problem of optimizing set-top boxes.
Comments / 0