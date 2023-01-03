ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game

All eyes were on Donovan Mitchell during his 71-point explosion on Monday night … including the eyes of the NBA league office. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mitchell spewed lava in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls, producing one of the ten highest-scoring performances in NBA history. Mitchell was 22-for-34 from the floor (including seven... The post Donovan Mitchell got unwelcome surprise after epic 71-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game

Donovan Mitchell used his platform after Monday’s historic game to send his well wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Cleveland Cavaliers star Mitchell went absolutely feral on the Chicago Bulls, going for a team-record 71 points in a 145-134 overtime victory for the Cavs. It was tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in... The post Donovan Mitchell sends love to Damar Hamlin after historic game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NBA says Mitchell's desperation score shouldn't have counted

Donovan Mitchell sent the best game of his career to overtime with an incredible play. A little too incredible, the NBA said. Mitchell's desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 victory over the Chicago Bulls shouldn't have counted, the NBA said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
CHICAGO, IL

