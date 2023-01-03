ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available

The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
ComicBook

Xbox Reveals 3 Upcoming Bethesda Games Will Be Exclusives

Xbox has confirmed that three upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusives. Xbox has been heavily criticized for its lack of high quality exclusive games over the last decade or so. While it did really well during the Xbox 360, things slowed down quite a bit during the Xbox One era. The console released with some enjoyable launch titles like Dead Rising 3 and even Ryse: Son of Rome before introducing the world to Titanfall as an Xbox exclusive. It was a great start, but suffered when games like Halo 5 underwhelmed fans and there was a lack of exciting new IP exclusive to Xbox. The platform holder has since begun buying developers and publishers to have a wider array of great first-party games, such as the upcoming Starfield from Bethesda.
notebookcheck.net

PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter

The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
TechRadar

The best Xbox controllers in 2023

The best Xbox controllers on the market cover a wide range of preferences and budgets. Whether you’re after a reliable pad on the cheap, a premium powerhouse, or even a spare Xbox Wireless controller, we’re confident there’s an entry in our guide to suit you. While our...
game-news24.com

When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?

The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
game-news24.com

Atomic Heart writers promise a mind-blowing optimisation on Xbox One

The release of Atomic Heart has already begun a few weeks ago, and developers are sharing their project’s information with journalists. They’ve previously said they won’t make Cyberpunk 2077 bugs at launch, and that could sluggle some serious questions with the games’ optimization for consoles. In a new interview in the Wccftech portal, the developers of Atomic Heart touched on the problem of optimizing set-top boxes.
ZDNet

How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?

Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
game-news24.com

Genshin impacts surpassed $1 billion in 2022

As of today, the new data shows that China ARPG game Genshin Impact has surpassed four billion dollars in mobile revenue in 2022, Sensor Tower data show. Last year, it’s averaging about $100 million in revenue. These things make this success more apparent. The game combines a high score of content, to keep it fresh, and bring back to the players regularly and encourage additional spending.
game-news24.com

PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games

The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
TechSpot

Sony says buying a PlayStation 5 should be much easier from now on

What just happened? It's amazing to think that since it launched in November 2020, getting hold of a PlayStation 5 has often required a lot of luck, money, or both, the result of a chronic global shortage of the consoles caused by demand far outweighing supply. But according to Sony, the situation has finally come to an end.
game-news24.com

Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event

Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
game-news24.com

Ubisoft Star Wars is a huge 2023 game, but not expect a release

Some think that this game will feature bounty hunters, but nothing has been officially confirmed (pic: Disney) Although there were no significant updates, things could be fine for the mysteries of Star Wars games of Ubisoft. Last month, developer Massive Entertainment announced that he’s looking for local playtesters to try...

