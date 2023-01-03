Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
Mega Salamance, Shiny Dedenne fulfill Pokémon Gos Twinkling Fantasy in new event
Dragon and Fairy-types are causing new excitement. The theme of the Twinkling Fantasy event is the introduction of Mega Salamance to Pokemon Go. The movie is going to be appearing in Mega Raids from 10 to 18 Jan. This continues to give Niantics a push for the addition of Hoenn Megaevolutions to the game ahead of the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn in February.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Iron Valiant Location
Learn where to find Iron Valiant, one of the Paradox Pokemon you can catch in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokemon: Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day confirmed 5 more Crown Zenith cards, as well
Ahoy, the Pokemon fan. Today is another news day, and this is a cracking day. The first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic, of 2023, has been confirmed. It is only about Larvitar. If you wish to get over the new year, you can do that by snagging a Shiny version of it.
The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are coming from the Pseudo-legendary Pokémon Hydreigon and Dragapult Tera Raid
There have been a lot of events starting at the launch of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November. The first battle of the Tera Raid is Charizard. The devs have already brought in two pseudo-legendary Pokemon in a previous event. And officially, it has been announced that more pseudo-legendaries are getting a Tera Raid Battle event. Consequently, with liar and salmence in each other, trainers will be able to fight Hydreigon and Dragapult. Both Pokemon share the dragon-type, with Hydreigon being also dark-type and Dragapult being ghost-type.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch Exclusives We Can't Wait To Play In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The console wars continue to rage on, splitting the gaming populace between PlayStation and Xbox, with both sides claiming technological superiority. That's before we even consider the console versus PC debate. Meanwhile, Nintendo has managed to find a way to occupy its own little corner of the home gaming market, largely uncontested, with its popular Switch console.
Naughty Dog teases The Last of Us multiplayer game news with new art
The Last of Us multiplayer game is still alive and well, and Naughty Dog is planning some kind of announcement for it later in the year, as the team gears up to celebrate the survival horror game’s 10th anniversary in June. The news comes in a new blog post from Naughty Dog that essentially just teases the announcement of an announcement, though it does have a piece of intriguing concept art as well.
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
Besides the top laners, in KSante, the leagues’ first wave of balance changes in 2023 would be nerfed if teams were to join the league in some form or more in the first wave
Riot Games is ringing in the new year with a ten-day playoff coming to the League of Legends roster of champions. The first major update, patch 131, of the games and the first of the new season, will also be the first of its kind. Riot released details of the balancing in a patch preview earlier today.
Pokemon Explains Why Kids Like Ash Are Considered Legal Adults
Pokemon has been around for decades now, and despite it having tons of titles, much of its lore remains unaddressed. The games have touched on past events, but when it comes to the anime, Ash Ketchum tends to keep things simple. This means netizens have a ton of unanswered questions about his life, and now, a surfaced translation of the Pocket Monster light novel is addressing a major question...
Payday 3 drops the first teaser trailer for the New Year after the silent 2022 silent version
Payday 3 – you can ring in the New Year’s Time. 2023 awoke with the first teaser trailer for Payday 3, which is still being announced for this year, and is now confirmed for Steam. Since there were no updates on Payday 3s development throughout 2022, you would...
When is the book 4 of Dragons Blood coming out on Dota 2 Netflix?
The Dragons Blood Dota 2 Netflix series is one of the many anime adaptations that the streaming platform funded. The Dragon Blood series was rated seven and eight respectively on IMDb and IGN. Let’s go back to the lore, and when we forecast the next season to drop. The...
PSVR2 getting Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber full list of PSVR2 launches games
The PlayStation VR2 has just got two new games (pic: Sony). Sony announced a new title for the PSVR2 and its going to become a free upgrade for the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7. The CES (Consumer Electronics Show) hasn’t been a huge deal for video game companies in...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ infuriates the fandom even more, but the showrunner wants you to look toward season 3
As if Netflix wasn’t already in a predicament with Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher after season three, the latest spinoff show in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional universe picked the perfect time to ram home the increasingly gnawing idea that maybe the streaming juggernaut is not the best choice to spearhead Geralt’s story in live-action, after all.
Larvitar shakes things up for the 2023s first Pokemon Go Community Day Classic
Community Day Classic is going to have its first appearance as of 2023, and players will go on to play Pokemon Go on Jan. 21. With a performance from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Larvitar will be the feature Pokemon for the Community Day Classic which kicks off this year. This means that the Rock-type will be roaming the wilds and appearing more frequently in that period with increased Shiny odds.
Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event Features Seer Heirloom and Control Mode, Beggins January 11th
Apex Legends has already started collecting items for its first collection event of 2023 with Spellbound, an event which combines fantasy-esque skins with event items for grabs. The event runs from 11 – 25 Jan. As for every other event, Respawn Entertainment released a trailer which showcases what has...
Metal Slug 3 in the classic test (Xbox)
Metal Slug finally to the Xbox! The furious 2D destruction orgy with detailed backgrounds, funny animations and non-stop action makes the shooters smile. Then the standard applies to a standard Neo Geo port that is complemented with nice mini-games. The continue unit is different from the PS2 counterpart: If you’ve used up all the lives up to the continue screen, you’ll begin at the same time as usual, but at least ten times. As a result, genre beginners prefer endless continue PS2.
Nintendo: Here are the titles that Japanese fans want to transform into anime
Many Japanese want to see different franchises Of Nintendo transformed into anime. Speith is Splatoon, Xenoblade and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. That result was obtained from a survey conducted by Anime Anime in Japan. 1,609 people responded. Of the ten entries in the ranking, five are covered in intellectual property of Nintendo, of which three are on the podium.
Bethesda reaffirms to release Starfield exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023
A new support page for Starfield has reiterated that the upcoming science-fiction role-playing game will be released in the first half of 2023. Starfield’s release was originally scheduled for November 2022. However, back in May 2022, Bethesda shared its decision to delay Starfield and Redfall’s release to the first half of 2023. The delay is intended to allow developers sufficient time to polish the game.
Destiny 2 Xur Inventory, The lens of Galanor, The Ahamkara, The Wankin and More,..
In spite of the new year, Xur follows the same routine in Destiny: Bungies. He is currently on the Tower Hangar until tomorrow, but his weekly reset has a lot of familiar Exotics. Prometheus Lens is an electrically modified pylon rifle. It costs 29 legendary strids. New rolls are available...
Geralt and Ciri fight in this The Witcher 3 cosplay
With the recent next-gen update of The Witcher 3 users went back to diving without water in an exciting Geralt of Rivia adventure. To those who don’t choose to follow, the Strigo is still not on his own. At his side is a younger Cirilla whose name has remained known.
