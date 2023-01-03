There have been a lot of events starting at the launch of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November. The first battle of the Tera Raid is Charizard. The devs have already brought in two pseudo-legendary Pokemon in a previous event. And officially, it has been announced that more pseudo-legendaries are getting a Tera Raid Battle event. Consequently, with liar and salmence in each other, trainers will be able to fight Hydreigon and Dragapult. Both Pokemon share the dragon-type, with Hydreigon being also dark-type and Dragapult being ghost-type.

2 DAYS AGO