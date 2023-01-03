Read full article on original website
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County animal shelter kennels at capacity: ‘be aware that we might not be able to assist you’
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/4/23 — Mendocino County Animal Care Services announced Wednesday, ahead of a major storm, that its dog kennels are completely filled up. This means the Ukiah shelter could be put in a position to euthanize for space. Instead, they’re reaching out to the community for help.
Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map
WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley welcomes first new baby of 2023: meet Alani Maribel Garcia!
MENDOCINO Co., 1/3/22 — The first birth at Adventist Health Ukiah Valley in 2023 happened just after the New Year arrived, with Alani Maribel Garcia making her debut in the world at 12:58 a.m. to parents Perla Garcia and Alexis Lopez. Like with previous first babies of the year, Adventist Health staff welcomed Alani and family with a gift basket, plus her first box of diapers.
High Wind Watch, more flood warnings issued in Mendocino County ahead of heavy rainfall (update 4 p.m.)
Update, 4 p.m. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has now issued a Flood Watch for multiple Mendocino County rivers, as well as a High Wind Watch for portions of the county. The Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday at 6 p.m. through Friday at 4:30a.m., and particularly...
