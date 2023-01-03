Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Manchester United 'Make Offer' For Spanish International Midfielder
Manchester United and Bayern Munich have reportedly made an offer for a Spanish international midfielder.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Man United: ‘Belief is growing’ at club after Bournemouth win, Erik ten Hag says
Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on 14 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Desperate Nottingham Forest aim to sell Emmanuel Dennis back to Watford with no other English club able to sign £15m dud
DESPERATE Nottingham Forest are aiming to selling Emmanuel Dennis BACK to Watford. That’s because no other English club can sign the £15million flop this month. Dennis, 25, joined newly-promoted Forest last summer after netting 10 Premier League goals with relegated Watford. However, the Nigeria international has managed just...
Martin Dubravka attracting Leicester interest after Newcastle recalled him from his Man United loan
Dubravka, 33, was recalled by Newcastle after he only made two appearances for Manchester United having joined on loan last summer.
How Man Utd could line up against Bournemouth with Lisandro Martinez set to return after World Cup triumph
MANCHESTER UNITED have made the perfect start to life after the World Cup following wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves. Erik ten Hag's men moved into the top four thanks to Marcus Rashford's winner at Molineux on Saturday. And confidence is flowing throughout the team as they prepare to welcome...
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
BBC
Alex Cairns: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Fleetwood Town
Fleetwood Town have loaned goalkeeper Alex Cairns to League Two side Salford City for the remainder of the season. The 30-year-old has not featured for the League One Cod Army this term, with his only appearance as an emergency loanee for Hartlepool in the FA Cup. Cairns was a Fleetwood...
Premier League done deals: Every completed transfer this January
THE January transfer window always proves to be a chaotic occasion for all the clubs involved and the 2023 edition is no different. Premier League clubs have already been active in the transfer window and there is sure to be plenty more movement. With the season taking a break when...
BBC
Jack Butland: Manchester United in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks with Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland about a move to Old Trafford. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short. Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but has...
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
SAMI MOKBEL AT THE EMIRATES STADIUM: Furious that Arsenal hadn't been awarded a last gasp penalty through VAR after the ball struck Jacob Murphy's hand, Arteta took his ire out on Eddie Howe.
NBC Sports
Arsenal held by Newcastle in fiery draw between top-end rivals
Arsenal and Newcastle will both rue wasted chances from a surprise top-four battle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The first-place Gunners could’ve put the third-place Magpies away with a home win on Tuesday but ran into a team prepared to counter and produce danger in London. The Magpies,...
BBC
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea in talks with Benfica over Argentina midfielder
Chelsea are continuing talks with Benfica about signing Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year-old World Cup winner, who joined the Portuguese club in August, has a release clause of about £106m. If Chelsea agreed to that amount it would eclipse their existing record fee of £98m paid for Romelu...
SB Nation
Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana
Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
Yardbarker
Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.After signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, Chelsea could move for Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo.They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s...
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag admits he has ‘reservations’ over recalling Amad Diallo from his red-hot Sunderland loan spell
MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that he has "reservations" about recalling Amad Diallo from his loan spell with Sunderland. Diallo, 20, has scored six goals in 19 appearances for Sunderland so far this season. His impressive form has also seen him become a fan-favourite at the club.
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
Comments / 0