Erik ten Hag said “belief is growing” at Manchester United after Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth but insisted it is still too early to think about a Premier League title challenge. Marcus Rashford scored for a fourth consecutive game to add to earlier strikes from Casemiro and Luke Shaw as United made it four wins in a row in the league, and 13 in the last 16 in all competitions.The victory left United fourth, one point behind rivals Manchester City, who visit Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on 14 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

1 DAY AGO