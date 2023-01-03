ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Citrus County Chronicle

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
KELOLAND

Edwards scores 32, Minnesota defeats Portland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota. Jerami Grant scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, […]
PORTLAND, OR
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CLEVELAND, OH
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Making His Mark On Defensive End

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has scored in double-figures the past two games. While the Heat are content with his improved scoring, Oladipo has maintained his commitment to defense. In the last two games, he's also averaged two steals and played a role in the Heat's strong defense. Oladipo said...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClutchPoints

Austin Rivers’ assessment of Anthony Edwards will terrify rest of NBA

Anthony Edwards isn’t quite yet on a superstar level, but he should reach that tier sooner than later. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is still just 21 and playing in only his third season in the NBA, and if you ask his teammate, veteran guard Austin Rivers, Edwards is the present and future alpha of the Minnesota franchise, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

