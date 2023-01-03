Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' win that snapped Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
Here are the three key factors that allowed the Chicago Bulls' to beat the Brooklyn Nets.
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmo finished with 17 points. The Bulls had dropped two in a row. “They came to play,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation.” Durant rested at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Chicago put together an 8-0 run. Dosunmu stole a pass at midcourt and went in for the jam for a 106-95 lead with 6:46 left.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Grizzlies outwit, outplay Hornets
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies outwitted and outplayed the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game win streak after previously dropping five in a row. OTHERS:. -Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance...
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
FOX Sports
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
Yardbarker
J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench
The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
