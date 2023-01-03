ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Ayo Dosunmo finished with 17 points. The Bulls had dropped two in a row. “They came to play,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation.” Durant rested at the beginning of the fourth quarter and Chicago put together an 8-0 run. Dosunmu stole a pass at midcourt and went in for the jam for a 106-95 lead with 6:46 left.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

J.B. Bickerstaff Praises Raul Neto For Gritty Performance Off The Bench

The Cavs almost let another early double-digit lead to a loss for them. They needed someone to step up big, especially with Darius Garland remaining sidelined with an injury. In the last few games, it's been Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love who have led Cleveland to victories. But the Cavs got an unsuspected hero in their win over the Suns.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy