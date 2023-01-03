Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Bluespan, an experienced U.S. internet service provider (ISP), and Tarana, the company that created the first instance of next-generation fixed wireless access (ngFWA) technology with their G1 broadband platform, today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005404/en/ Bluespan and Tarana today announced a number of hybrid network projects that will result in more than 750,000 homes passed across Arizona and Washington state. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO