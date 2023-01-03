ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-14-15-26-27

(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

