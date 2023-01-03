OK Lottery
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ These Oklahoma lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
04-14-15-26-27
(four, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Lotto America
10-12-13-27-50, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(ten, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, fifty; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $33,680,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000
Pick 3
9-3-3
(nine, three, three)
Powerball
07-09-12-31-62, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(seven, nine, twelve, thirty-one, sixty-two; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $291,000,000
