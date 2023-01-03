ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Post Register

Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists playing in front of relatives and friends, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
BROOKLYN, NY
Post Register

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors

TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Post Register

Edwards scores 32, helps Wolves close out Blazers 113-106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106 on Wednesday night. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota, which saw another...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Isaiah Jackson assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants as minutes drop with Indiana Pacers

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they are assigning young big man Isaiah Jackson to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson has fallen out of the Pacers rotation and has just five appearances in the team's last 13 games. The young big man is currently working on the balance of being as impactful as possible in his minutes while working on the skills he is developing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling

The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win

New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey

The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat

Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
BROOKLYN, NY

