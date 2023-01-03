Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
Post Register
Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists playing in front of relatives and friends, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points...
Post Register
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
Post Register
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Post Register
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
Post Register
Edwards scores 32, helps Wolves close out Blazers 113-106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106 on Wednesday night. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota, which saw another...
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Yardbarker
Isaiah Jackson assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants as minutes drop with Indiana Pacers
On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they are assigning young big man Isaiah Jackson to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson has fallen out of the Pacers rotation and has just five appearances in the team's last 13 games. The young big man is currently working on the balance of being as impactful as possible in his minutes while working on the skills he is developing.
NBC Sports
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
FOX Sports
Knicks play the Raptors, aim for 4th straight win
New York Knicks (21-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (16-22, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors are 11-15 in conference play. Toronto ranks fifth in the league with 12.4 offensive...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game win streak after previously dropping five in a row. OTHERS:. -Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance...
Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins highlight depleted Warriors absences vs. Pistons
The Golden State Warriors will look to extend their season-long winning streak on Wednesday night absent not just a leading MVP candidate and elite 3-and-D wing, but also multiple key rotation players. A silver lining of that unfortunate reality? Golden State just earned an instant-classic victory with the exact same active roster it will have against the young, rebuilding Detroit Pistons.
NBC Sports
Pistons troll Warriors after Klay's heroics spoiled by Bey
The Pistons' Twitter account was in a good mood after Detroit's stunning 122-119 win over the Warriors on Wednesday night at Chase Center. A minute after Saddiq Bey hit a buzzer-beater to seal the Pistons' season-series sweep of the Warriors, this tweet dropped. Twenty minutes later, the Pistons struck again.
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder & Russell Westbrook Power Shorthanded Lakers To Win Over Heat
Any time LeBron James has been off the floor, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely struggled to be competitive which has led to some disappointing losses. With that in mind, there wasn’t much optimism for the Lakers against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night after it was announced that James would miss the game due to a cold. However, the team proved everyone wrong as several players stepped up in the King’s absence to earn a scrappy win against a Heat team that blew them out recently.
NBA Odds: Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Indiana Pacers (21-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick. Indiana has won four straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Brooklyn after 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (16-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts the Brooklyn Nets after DeMar DeRozan scored 44 points in the Chicago Bulls' 145-134 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls are 14-11 in conference play. Chicago ranks...
Comments / 0