Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Post Register
Edwards scores 32, helps Wolves close out Blazers 113-106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Portland Trail Blazers 113-106 on Wednesday night. Luka Garza added 14 points off the bench for Minnesota, which saw another...
Post Register
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Post Register
Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists playing in front of relatives and friends, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Dillon Brooks scored 18 points...
Post Register
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley couldn't remember the last time he made a winning shot. He'll never forget his first one in the NBA.
Post Register
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
NEW YORK (AP) — Asked before the game about his team's victory over the Knicks last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was quick to note that Jalen Brunson didn't play. What a difference he made in the rematch.
Post Register
Bey beats buzzer with 3, Pistons beat Warriors 122-119
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The final play had been drawn for Bojan Bogdanovic, then Saddiq Bey suddenly found the ball in his hands with no time to think, so he just let it fly. Bey hit a 3-pointer falling backward as time expired after Golden State's Klay Thompson tied it on a 3 with 2.3 seconds left, sending the Detroit Pistons past the Warriors 122-119 on Wednesday night.
Post Register
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
Post Register
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. T.J. McConnell […]
Post Register
Antetokounmpo has season-high 21 rebounds, Bucks top Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season, Grayson Allen hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds to go in overtime and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 104-101 on Wednesday night. Antetokounmpo, who...
Post Register
Kaprizov nets pair, Wild stay hot in 5-1 win over Lightning
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1 on Wednesday night for their ninth victory in 11 games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts, but left the game late in the third period.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Austin Rivers’ assessment of Anthony Edwards will terrify rest of NBA
Anthony Edwards isn’t quite yet on a superstar level, but he should reach that tier sooner than later. The Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard is still just 21 and playing in only his third season in the NBA, and if you ask his teammate, veteran guard Austin Rivers, Edwards is the present and future alpha of the Minnesota franchise, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles takes on Denver on 3-game skid
Los Angeles Clippers (21-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (24-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to end its three-game slide with a win over Denver. The Nuggets are 18-9 against conference opponents. Denver averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 10- when...
NBA Odds: Pacers vs. 76ers prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023
The Indiana Pacers (21-17) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (22-14) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:10 ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-76ers prediction and pick. Indiana has won four straight games to bump them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers...
