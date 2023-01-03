ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
The Providence Journal

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
The Comeback

Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed

With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency

The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18

The NFL has released its schedule for the final week of the regular season, and it will be the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on “Sunday Night Football.” Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) remain in the playoff hunt, though it is possible that only one of the two will be alive... The post NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI

