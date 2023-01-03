Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition. A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground. ...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Bills Vs. Bengals Suspended After Bills’ Damar Hamlin Collapses On Field
Several videos which have now went viral show Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin take a hard helmet to the chest during the Bills game vs. Cincinnati and soon after collapsed on the field, temporarily suspending the game. Hamlin suddenly fell to the ground after tackling receiver Tee Higgins, which required the...
Bills Player Collapsed on Field; 'MNF' Game Officially Suspended
Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was officially suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, ESPN's John Parry confirmed during the game's live broadcast.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision
Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Stadium reaction after scary collapse from Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday game
Buffalo Bills safety, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, collapsed on the field during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter, inducing worry and fear for fans watching at home and especially in the stadium.
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
Decision is Made on Status of Postponed Bills-Bengals Game
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed
With news that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown “remarkable improvement” and his health appears to be trending in a positive direction, the NFL can now turn its attention to determining what exactly to do about the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game as well as the NFL playoff’s seeding, and NFL insider Read more... The post Unprecedented NFL playoffs plans revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
WCPO
'It's bigger than football': Zac Taylor speaks for first time about Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first thing Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Bills coach Sean McDermott told him was that he needed to be at the hospital with Hamlin. "'I need to...
“This is bigger than football”: Bills fans come together in prayer for Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was a somber afternoon and evening at One Bills Drive. Fans organized two vigils outside Highmark Stadium offering prayers and well-wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football. He was rushed via ambulance to […]
NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18
The NFL has released its schedule for the final week of the regular season, and it will be the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers playing on “Sunday Night Football.” Both the Lions (8-8) and Packers (8-8) remain in the playoff hunt, though it is possible that only one of the two will be alive... The post NFL announces flex game for ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 18 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
See Niagara Falls lit in blue to support Bills’ Damar Hamlin tonight
Niagara Falls will be illuminated blue tonight for 15 minutes in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Jeff Russo of WKBW-TV shared that the illumination board for Niagara Falls plans on making the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe blue from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. in support of the Bills safety.
