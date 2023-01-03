Former SC governor turns 90, looks back on life, reaching highest level of public service

Read full article on original website
Superintendent Elect Ellen Weaver addresses teacher recruitment task force
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The statewide Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force met for the first time this year at the Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia. The 17-member task force, made up of state lawmakers and educators, is set to come up with new ways to recruit and keep teachers in South Carolina's public schools.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
YAHOO!
2022 was tumultuous year in Alex Murdaugh, Russell Laffitte sagas. What to expect in 2023.
The year 2022 was eventful for disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and one of his alleged accomplices, former Hampton banker Russell L. Laffitte, and 2023 looks to be just as monumental. Murdaugh is making SC legal and criminal history as he is charged with the high-profile,...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
WBTV
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower. He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba...
SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
SC bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session.
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in South Carolina history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The first […]
SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why
South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
South Carolina tax cuts, police reform laws become effective Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In 2023, South Carolinians can expect to see police reform and state income tax cuts. One of the bills making the most headlines has to do with taxpayer’s money. With a bigger than ever budget surplus, lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation that reduces the top income tax rate statewide from 7% to 6.5%.
wpde.com
SC Public Service Commission hears customer opinions on Duke Energy rate hike request
WPDE — The South Carolina Public Service Commission is hearing from Duke Energy customers as it relates to the request for a rate increase. Duke Energy filed the application to increase its rates by 14.4% with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September of 2022. The average...
Former Murdaugh associate seeking new trial, hires new law firm
The former lowcountry banker convicted of being a partner in the financial crimes of Alex Murdaugh is hiring the state’s premier business law firm in his fight for a new trial.
wfxb.com
New South Carolina Legislation
On New Year’s Day, new legislation went into effect for the state of South Carolina. The Comprehensive Tax Reduction Act is one of many bills passed to assist the palmetto state financially. The top income tax for South Carolina has dropped from 7% to 6 1/2%. The plan is...
Monroe Local News
Local Bob Jones University students named to President’s List
GREENVILLE, SC (01/03/2023)– The following students are among approximately 720 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
wpde.com
Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House
WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
South Carolina Lawmaker Found Drunk in Parked Car on New Year’s
South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis was hit with a public intoxication ticket on New Year’s after he was found drunk in a parked car. The Republican said in a statement that he got in a car after a night of drinking, realized he “should not be driving,” found a parking lot, and sat there for an hour. Davis said he was “ashamed and embarrassed” about the incident and apologized to his family and constituents, according to The State. “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” he added.Read it at The State
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Carolina's lost colony: Stuarts Town and the struggle for survival in early South Carolina
In his new book, Carolina's Lost Colony: Stuarts Town and the Struggle for Survival in Early South Carolina (2022, USC Press), historian Peter N. Moore examines the dual colonization of Port Royal at the end of the seventeenth century. From the east came Scottish Covenanters, who established the small outpost of Stuarts Town. Meanwhile, the Yamasee arrived from the south and west. These European and Indigenous colonizers made common cause as they sought to rival the English settlement of Charles Town to the north and the Spanish settlement of St. Augustine to the south. Also present were smaller Indigenous communities that had long populated the Atlantic sea islands. It is a global story whose particulars played out along a small piece of the Carolina coast.
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
More people moved to the Carolinas in 2022. Where did they come from?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Notice some new faces in the neighborhood or moving vans last year? United Van Lines said that's because the Carolinas were a popular destination for people to call home in 2022. The moving company shared the results of its 46th annual National Movers Study, which found...
