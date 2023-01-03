Read full article on original website
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition, Indiana traffic stop bodycam released
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November murders of four Idaho college students, waived extradition Tuesday after his arrest in Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter, police in Indiana released body camera video of a traffic stop as Kohberger and his father drove from Washington State to PA after the crimes.
Idaho murders: PA police say 'force was used' when search warrant was executed at Kohberger home
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - Law enforcement officials broke windows and doors when executing an overnight search warrant in the arrest of Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, Pennsylvania police said Tuesday. Pennsylvania State Police Major Christopher Paris said during an afternoon press conference that "force was used" to gain access...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Bodycam video shows accused Idaho murderer getting pulled over in Indiana before arrest. Body camera video shows accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger and his father pulled over in Indiana for speeding. The pair were driving from Pullman, Wash. back to their home in Pennsylvania for the holidays. Video from Indiana State Police.
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students who police arrested in Pennsylvania Friday, made the 2,500-mile road trip home with his dad and was pulled over twice along the way, according to his public defender. Jason LaBar, Kohberger’s Pennsylvania defense attorney in the...
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is, and how it happens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
Wildest weather videos from California's series of storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rain-soaked residents hauled out their paddleboards to surf down city streets in San Francisco and Santa Cruz. In Oakland, a man bounced down flooded Hegenberger Avenue; he was pulled on a rubber tube by a pickup truck in the torrential downpour. An SUV nosedived into a massive...
