Clermont County, OH

WKRC

Police: 2 burglars break into local family's home, open fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a scary moment for a local family Wednesday morning when two people broke into their home and shot at them. Middletown Police say this happened on Kensington Street near Sheffield shortly before 10:00 a.m. Officers say two people broke into the duplex. None of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

Second person dies from NKY boat fire

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a boat fire on Dec. 30 in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The second victim, a man, died on New Year’s Day, the coroner wrote in their report. Neither person killed in the boat...
DAYTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Wave 3

16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
BURLINGTON, KY
onekindesign.com

Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home

Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River

DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
DAYTON, KY
Fox 19

Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Police: Man shot, injured in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton, authorities say. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot. Officers responded to Madden Hills Drive in Dayton and found the man. Police brought the person injured […]
DAYTON, OH

