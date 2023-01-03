Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police: 2 burglars break into local family's home, open fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a scary moment for a local family Wednesday morning when two people broke into their home and shot at them. Middletown Police say this happened on Kensington Street near Sheffield shortly before 10:00 a.m. Officers say two people broke into the duplex. None of...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of shots fired on Kensington Street in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
Concerns drive observation at Huber Heights intersection
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to resolve concern in a congested Huber Heights intersection. The Huber Heights Police Department posted on Facebook that they will be monitoring the intersection of Old Troy Pike and Merily Way after they were made aware of concerns in the community. The post says two officers will monitor […]
Local doctor weighs in on occupational cancer risk following death of Kettering firefighter
KETTERING — Memorial services were held Wednesday for fallen Kettering Firefighter and Paramedic Tracy Leach. Leach died on Christmas Eve from cancer she developed while on the job. She battled flames for more that two decades, which overtime can be hazardous for anyone. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked...
Fox 19
Second person dies from NKY boat fire
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A second person is dead following a boat fire on Dec. 30 in Northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. The second victim, a man, died on New Year’s Day, the coroner wrote in their report. Neither person killed in the boat...
WLWT 5
Police respond to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Police responded to a shooting on Nottingham Road in Villages at Roll Hill, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials with the Cincinnati Police Department say that shortly after 10 a.m. District Three officers responded to the...
Fox 19
Middletown police search for 2 involved in Wednesday morning home invasion
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - Middletown police responded to a home invasion and shooting Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:50 a.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of Kensington Street where a woman said two intruders broke into her apartment, according to Middletown police. Residents at the apartment told police they confronted the...
Wave 3
16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
onekindesign.com
Old-world design meets farmhouse style in this Ohio dream home
Justin Doyle Homes has designed this gorgeous urban farmhouse that provides an entertainers paradise, located in Cincinnati, Ohio. From the exterior facade, you will find Hardie board and batten siding along with black framed windows sourced from Pella. At nighttime, the soffit lighting accents each gable for a delightful curb appeal.
WKRC
Driver rescued after Corvette goes down embankment and into creek
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver had to be rescued after his car went down an embankment in Anderson Township Sunday. Anderson Township firefighters said they were called to Bridle Road near Johnson Hills Park at about 2:30 for this crash. They found the Corvette several hundred feet off...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Second man dies after boat fire along Ohio River
DAYTON, Ky. — A second person has diedfollowing a boat fire in a marina along the Ohio River last week. According to Tuesday morning's Hamilton County Coroner's report, a person, identified only as a white man, died Sunday at UC Medical Center, with "boat fire" listed as the cause of death.
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reported assault with injuries at Kroger in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Victim taken to hospital from Cincinnati shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at the Villages of Roll Hill. It was reported shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Nottingham Road, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says. Lt. Brent McCurley says the victim was shot at least three times. McCurley says he believes...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Kettering firefighter dies of occupational cancer; memorial services to be held today
KETTERING — Memorial services are scheduled to take place Wednesday for Kettering Firefighter/Paramedic, Tracy Leach. Leach passed away on Saturday, December 24 after succumbing to occupational cancer, the fire department announced in a social media post. “Tracy served the Kettering Fire Department with distinction with more that 21 years...
Police: Man shot, injured in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Dayton, authorities say. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews received a call at 3:30 p.m. on a report of a man shot. Officers responded to Madden Hills Drive in Dayton and found the man. Police brought the person injured […]
WKRC
Man accused of killing teen because she wouldn't pick up dropped pot
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - An 18-year-old man has been charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn't pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. Boone County deputies were called to a home on Silver Brook Drive in Burlington at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They found...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Trial for man accused of shooting Middletown officer underway in Warren County
LEBANON, Ohio — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Middletown police officer in Aug. 2020 started this week in Warren County. Christopher Hubbard, 38, faces 11 charges, including attempted aggravated murder. At the time, Hubbard had been a person of interest in connection to an unsolved...
